Swim or Sink? Heavy Downpour Leaves Motorists Struggling

With Lusaka experiencing a heavy downpour in the last 48 hours some parts of the city have exposed the poor drainage system.
Some townships have had houses tumbling down from the rains but we share part of the challenges presented by the heavy downpour.
Lusaka’s Kabwe roundabout was quite some exhibition of the depth of the damage left by the rains.
Xando
Our intercession for rainfall worked,Hugh. Praise b to God
Oh 👌 cool
But sure how poor are we in Zambia, poor road construction results This situation depth drainage system any time in our country we record this system in our country
Lulu Jay
Honestly I can’t imagine what happened the days of Noah,it’s only being 48 hrs and in those days we are told that it was 40 days and 40 nights,can imagine?I guess you can’t……