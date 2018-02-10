Tasila, Chawama MP & Disaster Management Visit Flood Hit Homes

Nkoloma Ward councillor, Chawama lawmaker Lawrence Sichalwe and officials from the disaster management unit today visited selected homes hit by floods in the constituency.

Lusaka has experienced heavy rain in the last 72 hours leading to floods in various parts of the city.

The civic leader and her team were on hand to assess the extent of the damage the floods have caused in Lusaka

“Over the weekend I have had the opportunity to spend time with the residents of Nkoloma Ward 1 in Chawama where some homes have been affected by the continuous rain we have received over the last few days.

“The tour was conducted in conjunction with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU). The overall objective was to assess the impact on the ground and how we can best support the families requiring relief support,” she said.

Tasila is proud that residents were resolute and already implementing a community-wide response.

“I wish to thank the community and all our partners who continue to support our efforts,” said the President’s daughter.