Zanaco Host Gambia Armed Forces in Caff Tie

The 2018 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup get underway today with three Zambian clubs in action with Zanaco hosting Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) while Zesco United and Green Buffaloes are away in Zanzibar and Egypt respectively.

Zambia has benefitted from their better ranking in club competitions with four teams taking part in the 2018 edition.

Zanaco will host Gambia Armed Forces at Nkoloma Stadium with the match kicking off at 15:00 hours while Zesco United play Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi at 15:00 hours at the Amaan Stadium.

Green Buffaloes will be in action at 19:30 hours against Al Masry of Egypt in another match that has Zambian interest.

Nkana has been put on bye and will only join the CAF Confederation Cup at the next stage.

Gate charges at Nkoloma Stadium will be K20 (all round) and K50 VIP.

SATURDAY

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

15h 00 Zanaco FC vs Armed Forces (Gambia)

(Nkoloma Stadium)

15h30 JKU Football Club (Zanzibar) vs Zesco United

(Amaan Stadium)

CONFEDERATION CUP

19h30 El Masry (Egypt) vs Green Buffaloes

(Source: FAZ Media)