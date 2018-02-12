Dickson Jere Offers Fire Fighting Expertise on Lungu’s ‘ubomba mwibala alila mwibala’ Proclamation

Former presidential spokesperson Dickson Jere has offered some fire fighting expertise to State House in the face of the mayhem caused by President Edgar Lungu’s ‘ubomba mwibala alila mwibala’ proclamation.
Jere, who served as Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda’s spokesperson has touched up his notes with personal experiences.
BELOW IS HIS FULL STATEMENT:
About Presidential Idioms and Proverbs
By Dickson Jere
Once upon a time, Father Bwalya was a pain in the flesh of President Rupiah Banda. He could really rile the President with his baseless personal attacks. So, in trying to hit back, the President attacked Father Bwalya by saying “he as a father without children” and went on to say Fr. Bwalya was in fact kicked out of the Catholic Church. But what the media picked and twisted was that the President insulted Catholic priests who are called Fathers but have no children.
The Church was riled with the President statement so much that State House had to apologize. The media forgot (assuming they did) the last part of the statement in which the President explained his attack on Fr Bwalya. As press aide, I was bombarded with phone calls especially from the catholic faithfuls who thought the President had offended them.
Fast forward, another Presidential speech mishap happened (it comes with a territory).
President Banda attacked UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for not taking his wife in public prior to the 2011 polls. The President said; “nanga ndiwe mwenye mambala…” which loosely translated to; ‘why hiding your wife from the public, are you Indian?’. Within minutes, the President realized his statement meant for HH could in fact be offending to the Indian community in Zambia. He immediately ordered me to release a statement apologizing to both HH and the Indian community. And I did and the matter quietly died.
And so Presidential statements can be misconstrued at times especially if one does not know the context in which they were issued. It is, therefore, prudent to quickly come out and explain the context without justifying it. No need to spin as it will only escalate the debate. Apologies deflates enemies at times!
When the context is misconstrued, defending may not be a good option although it depends on the circumstances. Thinking of “ubomba mwibala alya mwibala “ idiom.
Anyway, I was just remembering my lecture notes on crisis communication management!
Village Head man
Thanks Angoni, but mean time let’s also talk about our tradition and ceremony this February end. Let other political people say their opinions just this month
Zonzo
Dickson
I want to profusely apologise for at one point demeaning you and believing that you did not mean well,little did i know that one day we would have clueless and over excited
Wayaya cheering on the great leader as he drives them off the cliff.
ine wine
i hope they will listen. unfortunately the damage is already done as that was just confirmation of what we already know is happening. there is massive corruption or perception thereof. the president was last week saying something else contrary to what he said on the copeprbelt. my feeling about ECL is he says thisngs to please his immediate audience. if he is addressing ACC he will say things to show that he is with them, if its Jerabos, he will tell them what they want to hear forgetting that there are cameras following him
SPEECH WRITER.
If Bemba is misconstrued and abused here, President should have spoken in English :
” …the Labourer should be treated fairly & not be deprived of the wages that they deserve & not loaf around & yet earn his wages. “
Sorry
Mr President… extract your statement!
nshilimubemba
This saying can be verge and missleading better we use clear terms to explain what we are saying , some miss guided characters can easily interpret it as stealing from where you work ; however decent people use it to mean you live by your earnings where you work .
To me that is the true meanig for the president it remains a hard bone to chew and it will take his all life to convince people what he actually meant, and many questions will come from every angle .
Concerned
That’s true! I think we need to introduce some workshops or short courses to do with Human relation.Most of our leaders almost at all levels have poor skills in this area.
My thought