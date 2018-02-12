Hichilema Capitalizes on Pres. Lungu’s Corruption Eulogy

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has made the most of President Edgar Lungu’s moment of lapse when he appeared to be glorifying corruption by saying ‘ubomba mwibala alila mwibala’ loosely translated as everyone has to reap from their line of work.
Hichilema says the statement confirms that President Lungu is out to deplete state coffers through corruption.
Below is his full statement:
When a so called leader is corrupt, they do not care about the suffering masses, their preoccupation is to steal from government and steal more and more to enrich themselves.
And as such sentiments made by Mr. Edgar Lungu of PF that “ubomba mwibala alya mwibala” are a confirmation of his corruption and public theft but we will stop him from stealing anymore, soon.
Clearly, watching and listening to the man, he literally says he will leave the government of Zambia bankrupt. Who says a thing like that? Only a man who’s preoccupation is self aggrandisement using public resources. Public resources meant to alleviate poverty in our country are being diverted to individuals. Is this the kind of government our country needs to progress.
We have always known that our country is in hands of corrupt individuals but what we didn’t fathom was the level of impunity with which corruption is being encouraged.
In view of that and by virtue of this statement we wish to state that we shall take decisive actions to stop Mr. Lungu from further depleting our country’s resources. If it means writing to international institutions that are fighting corruption and plundering of public resources, we shall do so in order to protect our country’s properties from being individualised.
Fellow citizens, time to unite and act is now, let’s save our country’s economy and democracy for our future generations.
Mr Lungu and corrupt associates must know that “umulandu taubola.”
HH.
4 Comments
zedoc
Well said, HH. On this one you have my support. President Lungu’s language and deeds confirms what we have always believed. That Lungu cannot fight corruption because he is himself corrupt. This is what will make the culture of stripping former leaders of their immunity not end. For President Lungu, this will happen faster than we have experienced before. It is just a matter of time.
sam
HH the problem wth u is you are a feary .if u come in power are going to be honest .coz u falled to be honest whn u parvataise mines u still from there wht abut raining a country uuuu stop chiting people sir
Mr.khc
The problem with these guys is that they don’t mind the suffering of the Zambians what they only know is steal.now mr.hichilema jst let them enjoy stealing time for You will come batila ati umulandu taubila you will follow them and make sure the pay back nsonse isho baiba with interest and we will expect you to be a good leader to better the nation coming 2021 I hope u’ll deal with them…… Napita naya
ine wine
on this one i am with HH. the weight of those words will come back to haunt ECL