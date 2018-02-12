Solwezi Residents Reject Sub-Standard Foot Bridge

Solwezi Residents have rejected a footbridge constructed by the Solwezi Municipal Council connecting Kazomba and Wisdom Compounds.

The residents have criticised the local authority for putting up what they have called sub standard footbridge.

The Community has questioned on whose cost the footbridge was constructed stating a more permanent structure would have been considered by the local authority.

“What a shame! This could have been done by the community members. If we are serious about developing our town, obviously this is not the root. We can do better. The whole lot of Solwezi Municipal Council bragging about that colonial kind of bridge in this modern era? This is shameful. Is this what the kazomba/wisdom people deserve with all the copper coming out of Solwezi? This is fooling people not helping them” the residents said.

Deputy Mayor Nephan Kamwandi who attempted to defend to footbridge was openly told off that the structure was an embarrassment to the community.

“Have you seen what was there before its footbridge for a small community” Kamwandi questioned.

In response the residents said “even if we compare what was there with what is there, we shouldn’t find pride in such workmanship, why can’t we put a permanent structure, that’s not solving a problem what has been done, that’s why am asking at whose cost, the council cost or community initiative, otherwise if its a council funded project then it needs a serious audit. Otherwise that’s substandard works for the council to even proudly advertise it. That foot bridge is at whose cost, his worship, the council or community” the residents questioned.