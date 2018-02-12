Suspected UPND Cadres Set Ex-Member’s Car Ablaze

The ruling Patriotic Front has accused UPND cadres of setting a vehicle of its former member who defected to the ruling party.

A civic leader Eucridy Mwiinga quit the opposition party claiming its leadership lacked foresight.

Mwiinga a councilor from Nampundwe ward in Central Province joing PF alongside Joseph Chiwele, a Councilor from Ntumbachushi ward in Kawambwa District.

During his defection, Mwiinga attributed his defection to President Edgar Lungu’s leadership saying the Head of State was taking development across the country.

He the opposition of frustrating the efforts of government saying Nampundwe has not received its Constituency Development Fund committee as a result.

Mwiinga said his resignation is for the sake of the people in his ward hence he had offered himself to re-contest on the PF if adopted.

After his switch, Mwiinga woke up to a rude shock when a few days later his car was reduced to ashes.