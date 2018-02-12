Wina Lures UPND Members in W/P

Vice President Inonge Wina went on a massive recruitment drive in Western Province receiving 1, 200 opposition UPND members.

Wina made the most of her ties to Barotseland and preached developmental projects initiated and implemented by the Patriotic Front.

The defectors were drawn from across all the districts in Western Province.

Wina expressed confidence that the PF would demolish the dominance by the UPND in the province.

Barotseland is a political hot potato with never ceasing calls for cessation occasionally dominating the political agenda in the province.

Wina is a former Nalolo lawmaker and left her seat when she was appointed deputy by President Edgar Lungu.