ZAFFICO Is Not For Sale – Pres. Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has rubbished claims by some sections of Society that government plans to sale the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO).

The head of state dispelled the assertions during the Commissioning of the ZAFFICO pole treatment plant in Kalulushi District at the weekend.

He said in the last years, the forestry industry has grown and government has no such intentions but will maximise on the business opportunities.

“By the way I have just realised that I am the Chairman of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). I am saying this because there are rumours that we are selling ZAFFICO but as Chairman am not privy to that information, we have not made any decision to sale ZAFFICO yet,” he said

President Lungu said ZAFFICO has been transformed into a successful story and government had no intentions of selling the corporation but will help it thrive through an economic business environment.