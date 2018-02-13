Ministers Defend Ubomba Mwibala Doctrine

Government officials are falling over each other clarifying President Edgar Lungu’s ‘ubomba mwibala alila mwibala’ doctrine.

Housing and Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela said that President Lungu was simply stressing that the people that work should not starve but should set aside a 10% benefit.

Chitotela was speaking during the launch of the Patriotic Front complex that will house offices.

“He was saying that you the provincial party, the money you are receiving, if you have not factored the management do not eat the money. You should pre-mark a 10% for you to eat,” he said.

And his Home Affairs counterpart Stephen Kampyongo said that he was shocked that people had become engrossed in the debate about the President’s use of an idiom.

Kampyongo said that the idiom had been deliberately blown out of proportion.

President Lungu’s ubomba mwibala alya mwibala doctrine has sparked debate among Zambians with his critics saying that the Head of State is encouraging corruption.