Ministers Defend Ubomba Mwibala Doctrine

Government officials are falling over each other clarifying President Edgar Lungu’s ‘ubomba mwibala alila mwibala’ doctrine.
Housing and Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela said that President Lungu was simply stressing that the people that work should not starve but should set aside a 10% benefit.
Chitotela was speaking during the launch of the Patriotic Front complex that will house offices.
“He was saying that you the provincial party, the money you are receiving, if you have not factored the management do not eat the money. You should pre-mark a 10% for you to eat,” he said.
And his Home Affairs counterpart Stephen Kampyongo said that he was shocked that people had become engrossed in the debate about the President’s use of an idiom.
Kampyongo said that the idiom had been deliberately blown out of proportion.
President Lungu’s ubomba mwibala alya mwibala doctrine has sparked debate among Zambians with his critics saying that the Head of State is encouraging corruption.
5 Comments
oyesterman
Comment:uubomba mwi bala simply means umust steal as long as u are not cought so thiz guys ar encouraged to steal
Kapinda Jackson For chipimo
Mr Ronald the harm is done by careless speaking more over we are not kids you should black face
In this matter we need an apology even from the head of states…
Lean to admit when you’re wrong people and don’t justify yourselves
We know you’re human you’re subjected to error just be careful and be honest
mulase
I totally c nothing wrong with that adage attributed to the President. That adage wz used during the Party function and to me it has nothing to do with civil servants who ar employees of this govt. Wat is wrong to tell cadres to eat from their field?Every party cadre eats from his party field.Can u expect me who is in the opposition to eat from PF?So this adage depends on which pipo it is referred to and which context.If I run a bakery I don’t c anything wrong for me to eat a bun from there but if iam a worker and without authority I decide to eat a bun then it becomes an offence.Let us not politicise everything the President says bane.I mean he wz not speaking as a Republican President in that function but as a party president. Let us bury this debate and focus on real issues affecting the Zambian pipo and criticise responsibly. Corruption issues ar a preserve of the Anti corruption commission and they ar better placed to handle such. In fact some of these adages no longer make sense in our era.Can u for instance sue someone in court and use an adage as a ground to justify a litigation? Kkkkk come on let us be mature in our criticisms. I REST MY CASE of reasoning.
Wisdom
You may explain to as any kind of understanding, but please go and ask edger Lungu what he was meant to say that, but to as Zambians it means get stealing were you ar working and no one will follows you because even the edger Lungu is busy stealing and he thinks no can follow him but shame days ar numbers, am incourage those who ar planning to join him please don’t agree with him because you putting yourself in a dangerous position,coz this government one day go another government will get in,that’s when you ll get to know the meaning of what he said.thank you
Daisy
In other words Lungu’s boys are embarrassed by their boss.
Mwebantu Zambia deserves better leadership.