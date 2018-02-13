PF Supporter Defends Pres. Lungu’s Ubomba Mwibala Alya Mwibala Doctrine

Long time PF social media supporter Kaimfa Chandang”oma has defended President Edgar Lungu’s statement seemingly promoting corruption.

Chandang”oma has been an active social media supporter prior to late President Michael Sata’s victory in 2011.

BELOW IS CHANDANG”OMA’S WRITE-UP

By Kaimfa Chandang”oma

The idiom “up uubomba mwibala, alya mwibala lyakwe”

A number of people have asked me to explain this idiom and more have tagged me to make a comment. The little and simple interpretation I have given seem to have irritated some people who feel the saying should take an interpretation as they want it to be so that the end may justify its means.

What is shocking is that even those that claim not to know bemba today are challenging some of us on the meaning of this bemba idiom. Nshalande ifingi (I won’t say much) to this turn of event.

Origin: I don’t know about the meaning of this idiom on the Copperbelt as my friend Hon Kasololo Chisenga wanted to convince me. But in bemba, the interpretation of this idiom and based on intulo ya iyi nsoselo (origin of this saying), history tells us that many many years ago, it was common among the Lungus of Northern Province that, each person or family in the village had his/their own piece of land from which they cultivated “uubomba mwibala”! Each family or person was therefore expected ukusombola (harvest or reap) from mwibala lyakwe (own field or piece of land or his works).

I challenge any bemba or any person well vested in bemba to give me an idiom or insoselo which encourages theft or corruption later on if there is any African teaching that encourages corruption.

A friend of mine also reminds me that in true African tradition, you work for yourself and family. In the same way Maize was introduced to us and indoctrinated to adopt it as our staple meal replacing the sustainable millet, sorghum and cassava, working for another in return for wages is a western culture and not African. So, in interpreting “uubomba mwibala, alya mwibala lyakwe”, my two cents is” you reap where you sow”!

Ba ZESCO employees, you’ll get paid from were you work, that is Zesco and also recieve free electricity – ukulilapo, UTH staff will will be remunerated by UTH including free UTH medical services. But you need to be work in your field to reap benefits otherwise you end up eating the seed.

Lundenipo