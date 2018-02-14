ECZ Washes Off Hands Over Early Campaigns

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has washed its hands off the political activities that are currently going on in the country.

ECZ has been forced to come off the woods following campaign style political meetings being held by leading political parties.

The ECZ says it has no power to control political activities outside the stipulated campaign period.

Some political parties have injected a campaign like atmosphere as they outdo each other raising dust whether the country may be in for early elections.