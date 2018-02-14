Laura Miti Draws Parallels for Pres. Lungu in Zuma Fall

Political commentator Laura Miti has advised President Edgar Lungu to learn from the fall of South African President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has been recalled by the African National Congress looks certain to resign following in the footsteps of his predecessor Thabo Mbeki.

Miti reckons that the departure of erstwhile loyalists from Zuma’s side may happen to anyone once they exit office.

Full posting:

Zuma Lessons for Lungu

If President Lungu is watching events in South Africa, I hope he understands that today was a long time in coming. There was a time when Jacob Zuma seemed untouchable.

When first the Nkandla controversy broke, he was all arrogance. For years, it looked like there would never be a price to pay for his presidential choices. Important to note is that ALL the people involved in his recall today, were at one time vociferously protective of him. They were his praise team. His defenders. They did dirty battle for him.

As members of the opposition, the media and general public looked on in frustrated helplessness, these people made arrogant annoying statement after arrogant annoying statement in defence of their President.

Zuma was popular, strong, immovable, giving out godlike favours to those on his side.

Important too for President Lungu to note is that, at no time did President Zuma take the chance to pull back from the issues that were making the public unhappy. He knew them. They were made clear by people he dismissed as unthinking critics, stooges of white capital.

He refused to part ways with the corrupt Guptas. Instead, he instituted what he must have thought to be a fail-proof plan to be succeeded by someone who would continue to protect him after he left office. Then today arrived. A day that seemed utterly impossible a few short years ago.

To President Lungu I would say, you have a few more years to pull back from all the things that are making the Zambian public unhappy with you. You know the issues. Don’t listen to the people around you. They are in it for themselves. They will leave you with not a second thought when finally, the day of reckoning comes. It always comes.