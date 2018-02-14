  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Napsa Stars Shows Off More Than Football Taste
Politics

Napsa Stars Shows Off More Than Football Taste

|

Napsa Stars Football Club has been a fast growing football brand with their yellow and blue strip increasingly visible on the market.

The pensioners just got one better over their opponents with this more than football branding.

3 Comments

  1. Rabseke haddah

    What’s that? Is that not phonograph

    Reply

  2. Pamutunda

    Nice one author it’s too big

    Reply

  3. Japhan

    Is that a Napsa sex doll?

    Reply

Leave a Reply