Pres. Lungu’s Visit To Copperbelt Force Govt Officials To Work

President Edgar Lungu’s visit to the Copperbelt has sent government officials in panic mode to improve the outlook of different townships.

After being summoned in Ndola by Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo, Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu also summoned heads of Government and Private Institutions in the District.

In the absence of his colleague Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe, Mpundu took to task all heads of government and private institutions to join hands and clean the city.

“Colleagues to be told by the President that the City is dirty, we must all be embarrassed because it is our responsibility. Do you know what this means? All our efforts are nothing meaning, we have to double our efforts,” he said.

Mpundu tasked the local authority to release all it’s heavy equipment machine and provide a schedule to clean up the city and all the markets in the district.

He said his office was crippled financially but urged the council, Zambia Army, Correctional facilities to move in and see how best the state of the city can be improved.