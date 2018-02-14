President Lungu Demotes Mutati As Siliya Goes To Information

President Edgar Lungu has rung changes to his cabinet removing Finance Minister Felix Mutati from his portfolio and taken him to the Ministry of Works and Supply while Margaret Mwanakatwe takes over the purse responsibilities.

The Head of State has also moved Dora Siliya from the agriculture portfolio to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Below are the full changes:

PRESIDENT LUNGU RESHUFFLES CABINET

Lusaka, (Wednesday, 14 th February, 2018) — His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has elevated Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe to the post of Minister of Finance, taking over from Hon. Felix Mutati who has been moved to Ministry of Works and Supply in the same capacity.

President Lungu has appointed Patriotic Front Parliamentary Chief Whip, Hon. Richard Musukwa as the new Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, taking over from Hon. Christopher Yaluma who becomes the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry. The PF Deputy Chief Whip Hon. Steven Chungu becomes the Chief Whip while Hon. Remember Chanda Mutale is the new Deputy Chief Whip.

And the President has terminated the appointment of Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Hon. Lloyd Mulenga Kaziya and replaced him with the Minister of General Education, Hon. Dr. Dennis Wanchinga. The Minister of Energy, Hon. David Mabumba General Education in the same capacity. The Minister of Works and Supply Hon. Mathew Nkhuwa moves to Energy in the same capacity.

The Minister of Agriculture Hon. Dora Siliya has been transferred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, taking over from Hon. Kampamba Mulenga who becomes Minister of Fisheries and Livestock replacing Hon. Michael Katambo who is the new Minister of Agriculture.

The Head of State has swapped Copperbelt Province Minister Bowman Lusambo with his Lusaka Province counterpart, Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe whilst Western Province Minister Hon. Nathaniel M Ubukwanu swaps with North-Western Province Minister Hon. Richard Kapita.

All the changes are with immediate effect.

Issued by:

Amos Chanda

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

STATE HOUSE