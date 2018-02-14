Wusakile School Allegedly Rejects K2.5 Million Bribe To Auction Football Pitch

Authorities at Wusakile Secondary School are reported to have rejected a K2.5million bribe from a named Chinese investor to sale off the school ground.

Some Senior Teachers at the school have revealed that some influential authorities in the district are making head ways to lease out the school football ground and allow for the construction of a shopping mall.

They say the named Chinese investor has offered some influential teachers including the head master and some PTA members the bribe and two buses for the school to allow the leasing out of a school ground.

“What is happening here is very sad and disappointing, this investor wants to put up a shopping mall here (school ground) and has bribed the school head teacher, PTA chairman and some other influential senior teachers with K 2.5 million to share to accept the deal but they have refused. He has offered to build a school ground elsewhere and donate two buses for use when in need to utilize the ground, well the DEBS is aware of this matter and has been briefed about it,” one of the teachers at the Secondary School has revealed.

The said the District Education Board Secretary Allan Kaoma has been offered about K 80, 000 bribe to allow the lease of the school ground to the private developer but is believed to have rejected the offer.

“The DEBS is very much aware of this matter and is one person who had also been bribed but we are told he is against the idea and has rejected the offer,” the added.

And Kitwe DEBS Allan Kaoma has taken the Kitwe City Council to stop the impeding construction of a shopping mall at the school ground.

The visibly angry Kaoma said it was irresponsible for authorities to approve such a project which will set a bad precedence in future.

“I can confirm that this matter has been brought to my attention and my position is that we need to protect school infrastructure. Approving the development of a mall at the school ground is a grave mistake that everyone of us will regret,” Kaoma said.

He was however quick to rubbish reports that he has been offered a bribe.

“Well am not aware of that bribe, am yet to even know the same developer..those are just rumours and I will not comment further on that,” said Kaoma.