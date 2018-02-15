Dora Siliya Should Change – Comedian

Top Zambian comedian Thomas Sipalo a.k.a Prof. Difikoti has advised newly appointed information minister Dora Siliya to take extra precaution as she fits into her new role.

Sipalo says Siliya is a good public orator, but a bad political nightmare to the real PF.

“She will bring alot of the last days of MMD night mares… She needs to change the style of communication or people wont notice the difference between what they fought and what they have,” he writes on his social media page.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday made changes to his cabinet demoting MMD president Felix Mutati from the position of finance minister to works and supply and promoted hardworking Margarate Mwanakatwe to the third most powerful Cabinet position.