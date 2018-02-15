Kambwili Is The Most Dull Politician, Claims PF Official

A nondescript Copperbelt Patriotic Front official has issued a scathing attack on National Democratic Congress defacto leader Chishimba Kambwili branding the Roan lawmaker the most “dull” and “insincere” politician Zambia has ever had.

Mike Manda, the PF Copperbelt Province secretary, has charged that the rantings by Kambwili directed at President Edgar Lungu over the ubomba mwibala alya mwibala statement were misplaced.

He said the statement ubomba mwibala alya mwibala was directed at Party officials who attended the dinner as a way of encouraging them to work hard if they are to benefit from the sweat of their labour.

Manda said it was irresponsible for Kambwili to insinuate that the President was encouraging corruption.

“First of all that was a PF Function, meaning the message was meant for party officials and not civil servants, so why does Kambwili want to start raising such allegations, even if its civil services, if you are a teacher you eat from your pay or nurse that is what the President meant. He encouraged party officials to work hard and benefit from politics and not the other way round as Kambwili is claiming,” Manda said.

He has told the embattled parliamentarian to focus his energies on offering consultancy to the NDC and leave the PF alone.

“From his statements, we can now tell that Chishimba Kambwili is the most dull and insincere politician this country has ever had, because a normal politician will not think like Kambwili is doing now.

“He is bringing out issues that are neither here nor there and we will not allow such nonsense,” he added.

Kambwili has accused President Edgar Lungu of encouraging corruption in the country with the use of the ubomba mwibala alya mwibala proverb symptomatic of the corruption cancer that has hit the country.