Kambwili Is The Most Dull Politician, Claims PF Official

A nondescript Copperbelt Patriotic Front official has issued a scathing attack on National Democratic Congress defacto leader Chishimba Kambwili branding the Roan lawmaker the most “dull” and “insincere” politician Zambia has ever had.
Mike Manda, the PF Copperbelt Province secretary, has charged that the rantings by Kambwili directed at President Edgar Lungu over the ubomba mwibala alya mwibala statement were misplaced.
He said the statement ubomba mwibala alya mwibala was directed at Party officials who attended the dinner as a way of encouraging them to work hard if they are to benefit from the sweat of their labour.
Manda said it was irresponsible for Kambwili to insinuate that the President was encouraging corruption.
“First of all that was a PF Function, meaning the message was meant for party officials and not civil servants, so why does Kambwili want to start raising such allegations, even if its civil services, if you are a teacher you eat from your pay or nurse that is what the President meant. He encouraged party officials to work hard and benefit from politics and not the other way round as Kambwili is claiming,” Manda said.
He has told the embattled parliamentarian to focus his energies on offering consultancy to the NDC and leave the PF alone.
“From his statements, we can now tell that Chishimba Kambwili is the most dull and insincere politician this country has ever had, because a normal politician will not think like Kambwili is doing now.
“He is bringing out issues that are neither here nor there and we will not allow such nonsense,” he added.
Kambwili has accused President Edgar Lungu of encouraging corruption in the country with the use of the ubomba mwibala alya mwibala proverb symptomatic of the corruption cancer that has hit the country.
I think the best person to know the interpretation of the idiom used,is the President, since the idiom has different meanings depending how it is used.
Picture says a lot about their relationship, each one seems to be saying “look at him”.
Mwikana ifishinka umo temo balelosha
Yimwe ba M grave,so u mean u encourage us youths to enter into politics to benefit ourselves and nt to serve othrs?ba manda u knw, don’t speak Has if mulimumanda,dats shows how 100×1000 mo dull u’r than CK and plz if u want to bury wat da prezdo said In odr 4us nt to see it were it coz frm and goes plz nt n dat way ,bt try othr means and benefit yoselv n dat rat’s pot.
Leave it to us Zambians to judge not you manda
Kambwili is evil,his intentions wil land him into misery mark my words.
We all need to understand that whatever type of leadership a community has survives on the type of people lead. Chishimba Kambwili behaves in the way Zambians tolerate him.The biggest mistake was to vote for him because of his belonging to PF. The second mistake was to entrust him a cabinet post. That’s the cost of trusting people with portfolios they don’t deserve. Look at how he makes a storm in a teacup. “Dr …..” A doctor of phylosophy? or?
It’s politics anything can be misinterpreted
Truth be told how do expect to get paid for doing nothing. U eat from ur labour. A farmer from the soil. A Carpenter from the wood
Kambwili wants to cover back his position in pfront hence there is no loop hole.
Tefintu 360′ we shall just rounding kankuluwale
mr. manda this shows how unlearnt you are! truly speaking you are even misinterpreting the proverbial statement.wat you shud know u ar nt fair enough to urself and the people of Zambia, u don’t mean well! CK has a point to prove, look at the high levels of poverty in the country, the cost of leaving.u ar even there to defend pipo who rooting from govt colfers,my dear do not mislead the country, look at wat happened in south Africa it start the way things ar in Zambia and I even wonder u follow some developments in other countries.leave CK alone,will see hw long u will defend such ruthless pipo!!!!!shake up ur brains man
but zooona ai
Pipo don’t try to justify yourselves everyone who knows bemba knows da meaning of ubomba mwibala ilya mwibala it’s used for stealing in were u work. For once try to think without favouring ur political part
It’s gud to kno wat going on under the ground
I we Mubwe cibwi just hold yo chi dirty mouth ukutumpa koswe muponto in wiso mulya nankwe akafumo kwati nidodo mulomo see South Africa he has stepped down for peoples respect not imwe cholera Zanmbia