Nevers Mumba Trespass Case Adjourned to March 22

Nevers Mumba’s illegal trespass case was back in court with Magistrate Betty Malupenga adjourning the case again.

Mumba stormed ZNBC studios in the aftermath of the August 2016 general elections protesting the coverage of a news story.

The case has been coming before Magistrate David Simusamba but has been a subject of constant adjournments.

Mumba has pleaded not guilty in the matter where several ZNBC employees testified against him.

When the matter came up Magistrate Malupenga adjourned the matter as the presiding magistrate was out of station.

The matter has been adjourned to March 22.