Police Okay UPND East Card Renewal Exercise

The police has given the opposition UPND the green light to hold their card renewal exercise on Saturday in Eastern Province.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has told his supporters that his team will be in Eastern Province tomorrow.

The UPND had been raising dust over permit to hold their card renewal exercise accusing the police of being used by the ruling party.

Below is Hichilema’s full posting:

Fellow citizens,

Our card renewal exercise continues. This time we are headed to the Chipata in Eastern province with party Deputy Secretary General for politics, Mr. Patrick Mucheleka, Party Mobilisation Chairperson Sylvia Masebo and senior citizen Ambassador Joe Mwale.

Tomorrow, Saturday, we will launch the exercise at the Mpezeni park in Chipata.

Balimi banzantu mukabwele onse mailo.

Zikomo kwambiri.

HH.