Police Okay UPND East Card Renewal Exercise

The police has given the opposition UPND the green light to hold their card renewal exercise on Saturday in Eastern Province.
UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has told his supporters that his team will be in Eastern Province tomorrow.
The UPND had been raising dust over permit to hold their card renewal exercise accusing the police of being used by the ruling party.
Below is Hichilema’s full posting:
Fellow citizens,
Our card renewal exercise continues. This time we are headed to the Chipata in Eastern province with party Deputy Secretary General for politics, Mr. Patrick Mucheleka, Party Mobilisation Chairperson Sylvia Masebo and senior citizen Ambassador Joe Mwale.
Tomorrow, Saturday, we will launch the exercise at the Mpezeni park in Chipata.
Balimi banzantu mukabwele onse mailo.
Zikomo kwambiri.
HH.
11 Comments
Raphael
Great our president
doctor b
So only farmers are invited
Jk
may u work hard this time sir u cant suffer for nothing 127 days behind bars we suport u 2021 niyanu boss
Bweku
So “elder HH” is going to break the sabbath tomorrow te? Ati belder kikikikiki
Bwete
So ba “elder HH ” will break the sabbath tomorrow, te? Ati ba elder…kikikiki
Isaac
Be wise to God will rule Zambia
mulase
Your card renewal exercise will be futile HH if u don’t focus on identifying on which pipo ar going to stand on the Parliamentary ticket come 2021.My humble advise to u too is to stop talking about Edgar but talk about real policy issues affecting the Zambian pipo and offer solutions regardless of whether such policies will help the PF govt in the immediate term but pipo will know that the idea came from u come 2021.U can choose to rubbish my advise at your own peril knowing how stubborn yo advisors ar.”Sokwe utanvwi kakamutyani kasamu?..Ndime Halungu ndamanizya.kkkkkk ya ba this Tonga idiom also.
Barotseland
Go aheard my President we are behind you in Barotseland .Zwaaa Pf ki masholi feela
zacks
hh be like an eagle
abilima
When he says “ba koswe” who does he refer to? The same people he is inviting to the meeting tomorrow? Believe it or not the “ba koswe” nonsense is a deliberate insult on Easterners.
HCF
Thats ma President Mr HH … u av our suport kuno ku mpika