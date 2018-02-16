  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Police Okay UPND East Card Renewal Exercise
Headlines

Police Okay UPND East Card Renewal Exercise

|

The police has given the opposition UPND the green light to hold their card renewal exercise on Saturday in Eastern Province.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has told his supporters that his team will be in Eastern Province tomorrow.

The UPND had been raising dust over permit to hold their card renewal exercise accusing the police of being used by the ruling party.

Below is Hichilema’s full posting:

Fellow citizens,

Our card renewal exercise continues. This time we are headed to the Chipata in Eastern province with party Deputy Secretary General for politics, Mr. Patrick Mucheleka, Party Mobilisation Chairperson Sylvia Masebo and senior citizen Ambassador Joe Mwale.

Tomorrow, Saturday, we will launch the exercise at the Mpezeni park in Chipata.

Balimi banzantu mukabwele onse mailo.

Zikomo kwambiri.

HH.

11 Comments

  1. Raphael

    Great our president

    Reply

  2. doctor b

    So only farmers are invited

    Reply

  3. Jk

    may u work hard this time sir u cant suffer for nothing 127 days behind bars we suport u 2021 niyanu boss

    Reply

  4. Bweku

    So “elder HH” is going to break the sabbath tomorrow te? Ati belder kikikikiki

    Reply

  5. Bwete

    So ba “elder HH ” will break the sabbath tomorrow, te? Ati ba elder…kikikiki

    Reply

  6. Isaac

    Be wise to God will rule Zambia

    Reply

  7. mulase

    Your card renewal exercise will be futile HH if u don’t focus on identifying on which pipo ar going to stand on the Parliamentary ticket come 2021.My humble advise to u too is to stop talking about Edgar but talk about real policy issues affecting the Zambian pipo and offer solutions regardless of whether such policies will help the PF govt in the immediate term but pipo will know that the idea came from u come 2021.U can choose to rubbish my advise at your own peril knowing how stubborn yo advisors ar.”Sokwe utanvwi kakamutyani kasamu?..Ndime Halungu ndamanizya.kkkkkk ya ba this Tonga idiom also.

    Reply

  8. Barotseland

    Go aheard my President we are behind you in Barotseland .Zwaaa Pf ki masholi feela

    Reply

  9. zacks

    hh be like an eagle

    Reply

  10. abilima

    When he says “ba koswe” who does he refer to? The same people he is inviting to the meeting tomorrow? Believe it or not the “ba koswe” nonsense is a deliberate insult on Easterners.

    Reply

  11. HCF

    Thats ma President Mr HH … u av our suport kuno ku mpika

    Reply

Leave a Reply