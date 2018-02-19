East PF Welcomes Over 3, 000 Members

The Patriotic Front in Eastern Province has countered the seeming invasion of the area by the opposition United Party for National Development by welcoming over 3, 000 members from across opposition political parties.

Patriotic Front secretary General Davies Mwila welcomed defectors in Sinda District when he launched the 2018 party mobilization exercise.

Mwila told the attendees that the PF was determined to grow its base ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He said that it was an illusion to allege that the PF had lost ground in Eastern Province.

The defectors were drawn from the UPND, Rainbow Party and the National Democratic Congress.

On Saturday the UPND held its party card renewal exercise and painted part of Chipata in their red apparel claiming takeover of the area in popularity.