Kambwili: Medical Doctors Pilfering Medicine

National Democratic Congress (NDC) consultant Chishimba Kambwili has accused medical professionals of pilfering medicine from public health institutions to effectively run their private medical stores.

Kambwili said it was shocking that all public health institutions have no medicine while private hospitals run by medical personnel employed by government are well stocked with medicine.

He said the behaviour of patients being referred to private hospitals and preferred medical stores to access medicine is slowly befitting the purpose of government running health institutions in the country.

Kambwili has called on government through the Ministry of Health to quickly carryout investigations on private hospitals, drug stores, pharmacies and chemists owned by medical personnel employed by government.

“how can you have a situation where when you go to the hospital you are always referred to a private clinic or told to go and buy medicine from this and that drug store? This is very unfortunate, public hospitals should have the capacity to serve the people especially that most of them are funded by government,” Kambwili said.

And Kambwili has further condemned government following the recently hiked fuel prices in the country.

Kambwili, who as Information Minister bragged about Zambia clinching a deal with Saudi Arabia for the procurement of cheap fuel, has accused government of having too many middle men in the oil supply chain.

He said government needed to cut off of middle men in the supply chain to stabilise fuel prices in the country.