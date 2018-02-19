  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. RB Celebrates 81st Birthday
Headlines

RB Celebrates 81st Birthday

|

Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda celebrates his 81st birthday. Banda ruled Zambia from 2008 to 2011.

He has since taken a backseat role wearing a statesmanship hat.

Happy 81st birthday RB!

5 Comments

  1. Clint muwowo

    Happy birthday

    Reply

  2. Kazembe Simon

    Happy birthday Mr President

    Reply

  3. Kazembe Simon

    Happy birthday

    Reply

  4. Moses

    HBD.

    Reply

  5. hanene

    Congrats bwana RB. Being such old and loosing hair without Any apparent reason is no easy situation . Move with your age. You could be a factor of uniting Zambia but you have missed this opportunity.

    Reply

Leave a Reply