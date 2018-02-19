RB Celebrates 81st Birthday Evans Mulenga | February 19, 2018 | 5 Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda celebrates his 81st birthday. Banda ruled Zambia from 2008 to 2011. He has since taken a backseat role wearing a statesmanship hat. Happy 81st birthday RB! | 5 5 Comments Clint muwowo February 19, 2018 Happy birthday Reply Kazembe Simon February 19, 2018 Happy birthday Mr President Reply Kazembe Simon February 19, 2018 Happy birthday Reply Moses February 19, 2018 HBD. Reply hanene February 19, 2018 Congrats bwana RB. Being such old and loosing hair without Any apparent reason is no easy situation . Move with your age. You could be a factor of uniting Zambia but you have missed this opportunity. Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
