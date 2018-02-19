Respect My Political Rights; Don’t Stain My Name With Fake New – Antonio Mwanza

Patriotic Front deputy media director Antonio Mwanza has issued a stern message to suspected UPND spin doctors advising them not to stain his reputation with fake news.

Mwanza says some unknown people who sources say are connected to the opposition party are on a mission taint his image.

However, Mwanza who recently joined the ruling party leaving many opposition members disappointed says he will not go down without putting up a formidable.

BELOW IS ANTONIO MWANZA’S STATEMENT

FAKE NEWS

I want to dismiss with contempt a FAKE statement circulating on social media purpoting to have been issued by me saying UPND IS PLANNING TO EMBARRASS PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU AT NC’WALA CEREMONY.

I find this incessant propaganda campaign unleashed by my cynics to sully my image and poop on my reputation through flimsy lies and mendacity to be trifling, petty and childish. I shall not stoop so low to give credence to such hogwash by engaging myself in a war of words with political dimwits and intellectual nicompoops in their desperate attempts to pull me down.

My simple advice to these charlatans masquerading as social media spin doctors and political gurus is that fighting me with propaganda, cheap lies and misinformation is futile for the Zambian people know too well the cunning nous of weak political mercenaries.

This is MANYENGWE and it won’t take you anywhere.

GET A LIFE and MOVE ON. I don’t owe you scat.

Have some decency and respect my uninalieable right to belong to a political party of my choice.

Zikomo.