Siulapwa Re-emerges; Asks Kambwili To Stop Insulting Pres. Lungu

New Generation party president Humphrey Siulapwa is back on the political scene this time chanting slogans in support of President Edgar Lungu and directing missiles at ruling party opponents.

Siulapwa’s credibility as an opposition leader has always been questionable because of his appendage type of politics.

He often appears as the country heads into a general election and disappears thereafter.

The man is back this time around and having a go at National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili.

New Generation Party Humphrey Siulapwa has warned Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili for ridiculing the Presidency.

Speaking at a Media Briefing in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Siulapwa says it is wrong for the former Minister to insult, ridicule, demean and disrespect the head of State.

He has charged that Mr. Kambwili’s ending will be worse than that of individuals the country has had due to his lack of respect and insults he has been showering on Republican President Edgar Lungu and his government.

“How can one loose respect for the President he used to praise not long ago? Mr. Kambwili has been insulting the Head of State, insulting Ministers and other Government officials with no shame,” Siulapwa stated.

He further went to caution the Roan MP to desist from attacking people like former President Rupiah Banda.

Meanwhile, the NGP leader has called on youths in the country to take up farming to empower themselves.

He says youths should not just be complaining of being unemployed but venture in to agriculture and create business opportunities for themselves.

Siulapwa notes that not everyone can be employed in government hence his call for young people to venture in other productive schemes.

The opposition leader has also praised President Lungu for going round the country checking on developmental projects being undertaken.

He says the President has done well to reduce on foreign trips and concentrate on local trips of checking and supervising development.

