Wusakile Teachers Ask ACC To Investigate Auction Of School Football Pitch

Some Teachers at Wusakile Secondary School have appealed to law enforcement agencies to quickly move in and investigate the alleged sale of the school ground to a private investor for the construction of a mall.

The teachers who feel that the purported deal is close to being concluded are of the view that selling the school ground will block the school from further expansion as per plan in the near future.

They said despite the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) being against the sale of the piece of land, some influential people in government are still pushing to ensure that the land is sold and allow the construction of a mall.

“For now I think we need our enforcers like Police and Anti Corruption to quickly come otherwise it will be too late, the local authority is not helping matters we are told they want to halt the construction of a school fence embarked on by the school management and the PTA. So we don’t know what is going to happen, otherwise this decision is bad and not good for development,” some teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Meanwhile, The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has refuted allegations that the Association has consented to the sale of Wusakile Secondary School ground and the demolition of the school hall.

PTA chairperson Bishop Charles Matongo clarified that the association has not allowed the sale of the school ground to a named investor for the construction of a shopping mall because the construction of a mall near the school premises will compromise the learning standards at the school.

Area Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo has distanced himself from commenting on the matter.