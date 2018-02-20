Buffaloes Target 5 Goals Against Al Masry

Green Buffaloes this afternoon face Egyptian side Al Masry in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup at Nkoloma Stadium.

The army side trail 4-0 from the first leg and will be hoping to awaken the giant in them to reverse the result.

Coach Bilton Musonda has the army commander Paul Mihova breathing on his neck to restore military pride.

Musonda and his technical bench have indicated that they will ring some changes after having been torn apart in Port Said.

Striker Friday Samu, midfielders Felix Katongo, Adrian Chama and Mike Katiba are some of the personalities that are expected to rise to the occasion and restore wounded pride.

The match kicks off at 15:00 hours with tickets going at K10 open wing while grand stand will fetch K30.

Tickets will be sold at the stadium.

Green Buffaloes is one of four Zambian teams participating in continental championships with others being Zanaco, Nkana and Zesco United.

Zesco United plays their match against JKU on Wednesday while Nkana is on bye for the preliminary round.

(Source: FAZ Media)