Ching’angu Arrested for Possession of Cannabis

Former heavyweight boxer Joseph ‘No Pressure’ Chingangu has added to his post boxing criminal shenanigans after being arrested for possession of cannabis.

Ching’angu has been at variance with the law having been convicted of house breaking and also almost got killed by University of Zambia students after he was caught stealing laptops.

The once upon a time famed boxer has fallen from having faced off some of the world’s finest pugilists to a regular visitor at legal confinements.

At the height of his powers Ching’angu came up against former World Heavyweight champion Vladmir Klitchko in 1999 in Germany.

BELOW IS THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) statement:

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested a Bolivian national for trafficking in 2.1 Kg of cocaine which was wrapped in condoms concealed in fifty five (55) bottles of roll-on.

The suspect, identified as Veizaga Arias Steven, 27, was intercepted at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport upon arrival from Rio de Janeiro via Angola aboard an Angolan Airlines flight.

And, the Commission has also arrested four people for various drug related offences in an operation conducted in Lusaka’s Chibolya Township.

Those arrested include Joseph Chingangu, 52, of Chilenje Township for trafficking in cannabis and Brian Kaputula, 29, a Carpenter of Chibolya Township for trafficking in seven sachets of cocaine and heroin.