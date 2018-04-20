Arrest Chinese Defiler, Demands UPP

  1. Home
The opposition United Progressive People (UPP) has written Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to immediately arrest a Lusaka man of Chinese origin for defiling girls aged between 9 to 13 years old.

UPP media director Mainda Simataa says the named Chinese man who was arrested and released on bond must be arrested and subjected to immediate prosecution.

BELOW IS THE LETTER

United Progressive People (UPP)
Party Headquarters
Reedbuck Road, Kabulonga
Lusaka, Zambia

April 18, 2018

Mr. Kakoma Kanganja
The Inspector General of Police
Zambia Police Headquarters
Lusaka, Zambia

Dear Mr. Kakoma Kanganja,

OPEN LETTER: CALL FOR THE ARREST, CHARGE AND PROSECUTION OF CHINESE CHILD DEFILER AND RAPIST

Let me start by stating that owing to the nature of this matter, the UPP has decided to dispense with the diplomatic etiquette of confidentiality with this correspondence. As such, be informed that this letter is public and has been circulated to all media houses, including the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Zambia and copied to relevant authorities. This is in remonstration of our displeasure at the attempt of the concerned case officers in covering up the case, and obstructing the course of justice. We therefore refuse as a Party, to give this case the benefit of confidentiality and secrecy.

I refer to the verified crime against several Zambian girl children reported in the State Media, the Sunday Times of 15th April 2018, in which a Chinese national who has repeatedly committed acts of STATUTORY RAPE against girls as young as 9 – 13 years in the woodlands area of Lusaka, has been repeatedly let off the hook on police bond by some of your officers at woodlands police station – officers who in their own wisdom, have allowed this Chinese defiler to plead guilty, and get away with such serious crimes by ‘settling out of court’, which in effect means defeating the law and buying his freedom with money, while his victims lives are ruined as the girls will remain scarred and traumatized for life, and possibly infected with AIDS; and hence, no amount of money can bring these girls back!

We therefore hold the view that such duplicity on the part of these errant officers is despicable, unacceptable and conduct unbecoming of a public officer. This is not a civil case, but a criminal case. Be advised therefore, that the victims, the victims’ parents, the Chinese offender, and the Police have no right whatsoever to delay, divert or obstruct the course of justice by accepting the offers of the Chinese defiler to settle out of court! It sends a signal of weakness to foreigners in this country.

Therefore, as a Party that is the voice for the oppressed, and as a government in waiting that has clearly taken a decisive and uncompromising stand against CHINESE STATE CAPTURE, and the growing corrupt and corrosive tendencies of foreign nationals in the Chinese, Indian and Lebanese community, we shall not hesitate nor relent making this a relentless campaign issue, and a media spectacle in which all those who are complicit in such crimes – whether perpetrator or aider, public officer or private citizen, shall be put in the public spotlight where they shall be judged in the moral court of public opinion.

We therefore call upon your office to exonerate itself by promptly and proficiently executing its public duty of arresting and prosecuting this sexual predator for the safety of the already vulnerable girl child. Finally, be reminded that Zambians have not forgotten the debacle of 2016 where Chinese nationals where recruited as high-ranking Zambia police officers; and this particular case shows why the nation widely condemned the recruitment of Chinese Police officers. No doubt, those memories are fresh, and they are playing in the minds of the Zambian people as we watch to see what action will be taken against this Chinese rapist. If note, your inaction shall confirm what the UPP has been warning the Zambian people all along, namely, that the PF government along with all state institutions of
justice and law enforcement, have been CAPTURED BY THE CHINESE!

We hope for your public response regarding this matter by Friday this week; not to us, but to the Zambian people whose integrity, and political and economic sovereignty we are duty bound to serve and protect.
Sincerely,

Cde Mainda Simataa
Party Media Director
For and on behalf of the Party and President
UNITED PROGRESSIVE PEOPLE (UPP)

Cc. Cde Dr. Savior Chishimba, Party President
Cc. Esther Katongo, Zambia Police Public Relations Officer
Cc. Outgoing Chinese Ambassador – Yang Youming
Cc. Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

