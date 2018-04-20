Government Folks Out K5.6 Billion For Ballot Paper Machine

Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati has disclosed that government has so far spent K5.6 billion to buy a Web Presser Printing Machine for printing ballot papers and other Government documents.
Mutati says the machine was bought five years ago, but could not function properly because some components were missing.
He says now that government has managed to pay the outstanding money towards the machine the missing components of the machine will start coming into the country as soon as possible.
Mutati says the printing machine will help address the printing challenges the government Printing Department is facing.
He adds that printing ballot papers is less than 10 percent of the business Government Printers can do, stressing that the machine is capable of printing about 38 different government documents.
41 Comments
VOTER QUESTIONS.
How can & why did the Government buy a machine with missing parts ? ? ?
Was defective & incomplete machine bought with hindsight that the same will not be used for elections in Zambia because printing would be done elsewhere anyway ???
Why deal with us the citizens like we are kids ???.
Did any one profit from this ?
Evans
Nice move prepare your down fall
Tom London
Who was works and supply minister 5 years ago ( 2013 ) ?? We find a lot of incompetence in this minister and his government .
Mr Mutati one wonders why you are telling us now that Zambia in fact bought that machine 5 years ago as an incomplete set . And what you have not told us is the machinery ” s country of origin . one of the reasons though could be that government was paying in installments as such the machinery was being shipped in parts .
And so the whole transaction lacks transparency . Much as we very much need this web machine as it would create extra job opportunities we find that it might have been
dubiously acquired .
Never mind though after all nothing in this country works accordingly . The constitution has been compromised which is why all institutions are limping , the courts of law , the ConCourt , our immigration department , the police service , the ministry of agriculture ” s fisp , even our copper roofed parliament , the electoral process , cadrelism , the list is endless .
Nothing really works . The system in Zambia has really collapsed and there is need to revisit or governance process and I find the upnd ” s hh being the answer to all this and not a foreigner as head of state . Don’t get me wrong here I personally have nothing against foreigners as Zambia has historically been involved in liberating , Zimbabwe , Angola and the South Africa and we have played host to refugees from war tone neighboring countries .
Our foreign policy has always been remarkable though to a larger extent at the expense of our own development .
Lungu in all fairness should step down .
Tom London
K 5.6 billion kwacha is a lot of money and it is really madness to leave it unproductive for 5 years .It’s really unfortunate because that is tax payer ‘ s money . Mutati must explain fully now that he has gained enough courage to tell the nation . one can’t appreciate under these circumstances we need a comprehensive explanation Mr Felix mutation or mutati .
