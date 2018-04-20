  1. Home
Government Folks Out K5.6 Billion For Ballot Paper Machine

Works and Supply Minister Felix Mutati has disclosed that government has so far spent K5.6 billion to buy a Web Presser Printing Machine for printing ballot papers and other Government documents.

Mutati says the machine was bought five years ago, but could not function properly because some components were missing.

He says now that government has managed to pay the outstanding money towards the machine the missing components of the machine will start coming into the country as soon as possible.

Mutati says the printing machine will help address the printing challenges the government Printing Department is facing.

He adds that printing ballot papers is less than 10 percent of the business Government Printers can do, stressing that the machine is capable of printing about 38 different government documents.

  1. mutinta

    Congrats

    Reply

  2. Benson

    Weldone this good

    Reply

  3. mutinta

    No reging elections HH fye. 2021

    Reply

  4. mutinta

    Benson pf or upnd let mr know

    Reply

  5. evaristo kt

    HH azasililatu mu 2021 so that they bring another tongiza naeve tukamusilizetu.

    Reply

  6. Wellington

    Yah good job to update that machine

    Reply

  7. King john ii

    HH will never rule Zambia, if you are arguing you will cut my last small finger come 2021 general elections

    Reply

    • mboomba Muche

      Who are u deameaning now? Analyse ur comment u will see that u re against the current gvt constitutionally. U re promoting corruption.

      Reply

  8. zeke man

    TULETELENI 2021 YAKWA HH…HH… HH, YES,YES,YES,YES

    Reply

  9. Justin Tj

    Impressive job…👌👍

    Reply

  10. GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE

    Congraturatin mwana wa chagwa with all your carbinettttttttttttttttt!
    Your good work is being seen by all zambians but I am surprised to see that dogs with long tails don’t appreciate the development which handsome lungu has delivered to all corners of this nation.
    ##Ine as PF strong diehard lekani nitukwane bonse bonyoza lungu kabili chanibaba vachilamo manje##
    Bonse muninyozela tate wanga lungu,part ONE kanene anamitukwanani but simunamvesese manje part TWO ndine kapena mungamvesese manje (VVAAKKUUTTII VVAANNUU)

    Reply

    • Shaka

      It’s when you want to repair the useless machine so that you capitalize on the defectiveness of the same machine

      Reply

  11. ek

    mmd was blind so as pf.Yo will cry like pigs in2021 pf

    Reply

  12. Katomanga

    Ozhu kulanda Makina akupanga nachu yipapilu yakuvotela my Zambia etukwetu nehi kulonda tudi nekombi dadikulu muzambia dinakwiya MA voti anakukabakenawu antu alema amuZambia ,stop stealing the votes for others u think u are best ,God will always judge you for your stealing of votes.

    Reply

  13. Likukela Kota Ikafa

    Thats the only way. Walk the talk. Now we instal, test run & train staff

    Reply

  14. NancyNkhoma

    Any move that creates productive jobs for Zambians is welcome.

    Reply

  15. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)

    Well done gvt,so that those who say ERECTIONS are stolen stop beakering…

    Reply

  16. Muclicious

    Come 2021, it is HH chabe

    Reply

  17. ECL

    Another scheme of chewing tax payers money.

    Reply

  18. Starboy

    All of u are very dull how do u buy a machine with missing components that’s why ba mutatI u failed 7 times ku uk

    Reply

  19. Tim

    Local is laka

    Reply

  20. Evans

    Improvement….ka Zambianz

    Reply

  21. maston

    That nice keep it up

    Reply

  22. Joseph David

    Good job, but no rigging, mr jemason.

    Reply

  23. Izukanji b sinkala

    Good move

    Reply

  24. Tx

    pf, thnks thy ar working andyet doin rubish

    Reply

  26. barotse man

    Mutati says the machine was bought five years
    ago, but could not function properly because
    some components were missing.

    My fellow Zambian men and women how is possible for us to congratulate such a move does it mean that government can buy a machine which has some missing components.
    is true that?
    my opinion…
    Barotse man

    Reply

  27. Jonathan Mutaware

    The way things are going Jonathan may not even reach 2021 as president.

    Watch this space ba ngwele.

    Reply

  28. Masters

    In which year was that machine bought and who was the president ifyabupuba

    Reply

    • VOTER QUESTIONS.

      How can & why did the Government buy a machine with missing parts ? ? ?
      Was defective & incomplete machine bought with hindsight that the same will not be used for elections in Zambia because printing would be done elsewhere anyway ???
      Why deal with us the citizens like we are kids ???.
      Did any one profit from this ?

      Reply

  29. Evans

    Nice move prepare your down fall

    Reply

  30. Tom London

    Who was works and supply minister 5 years ago ( 2013 ) ?? We find a lot of incompetence in this minister and his government .
    Mr Mutati one wonders why you are telling us now that Zambia in fact bought that machine 5 years ago as an incomplete set . And what you have not told us is the machinery ” s country of origin . one of the reasons though could be that government was paying in installments as such the machinery was being shipped in parts .
    And so the whole transaction lacks transparency . Much as we very much need this web machine as it would create extra job opportunities we find that it might have been
    dubiously acquired .
    Never mind though after all nothing in this country works accordingly . The constitution has been compromised which is why all institutions are limping , the courts of law , the ConCourt , our immigration department , the police service , the ministry of agriculture ” s fisp , even our copper roofed parliament , the electoral process , cadrelism , the list is endless .
    Nothing really works . The system in Zambia has really collapsed and there is need to revisit or governance process and I find the upnd ” s hh being the answer to all this and not a foreigner as head of state . Don’t get me wrong here I personally have nothing against foreigners as Zambia has historically been involved in liberating , Zimbabwe , Angola and the South Africa and we have played host to refugees from war tone neighboring countries .
    Our foreign policy has always been remarkable though to a larger extent at the expense of our own development .
    Lungu in all fairness should step down .

    Reply

  31. Tom London

    K 5.6 billion kwacha is a lot of money and it is really madness to leave it unproductive for 5 years .It’s really unfortunate because that is tax payer ‘ s money . Mutati must explain fully now that he has gained enough courage to tell the nation . one can’t appreciate under these circumstances we need a comprehensive explanation Mr Felix mutation or mutati .

    Reply

  32. Alick kalilole

    Come 2021…uwafitala akaimwena

    Reply

  33. ek

    periodic fools ( pf ) 2021 is coming u willguys go faster than u came into power

    Reply

  34. Mr. BJ

    Local is said to be laka! But with de current scenario of crying foul when ever things do not go in their favour, will still be loudest by those who have the ability to always loose elections. Team PF will be insulted left, right and center. Foreign printed papers couldn’t be recognised, with local papers : mabvuto yeka yeka. Kaya!!!

    Reply

  35. Scott

    Did Mutati just say 5.6 billion was spent over the machine five years ago and left the machine for dead? That’s total madness and unseriousness on the government’s part. We can’t have a machine that is as expensive as that, and still continue spending big amounts of money on ballot papers again. Koma Zambians have suffered Zoona! God bless Zambia.

    Reply

  36. tx

    wat transprd for them to buy a machin wich was nt fully functioning. they just wnt to stil our money

    Reply

  37. Momo

    Mmmmmm all that money spending on a useless thing when millions of people are drying of huger sham on you

    Reply

