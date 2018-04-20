Kitwe Council Demolish Illegal Structures

The Kitwe City Council Police have demolished over 128 structures that wereconstructed on land belonging to Salimu School in Kitwe’s Mindolo Township.

The structures some of which were on slab and roof level had been constructed illegally without approval from the planning authority.

The action comes after some members of the Community complained to the Kitwe City Council on the need to protect school land in the area.

And Mindolo Ward Councillor Samuel Nkhoma urged residents in the area to always engage the local authority before putting up structures especially if the piece of land was not acquired directly from the Council.

He said the illegal construction of structures was becoming a source of concern in most parts of the district and needed urgent attention to be uprooted.

Meanwhile, the Kitwe City Council assistant public relations manager Beauty Undi said it was disappointing that despite sensitisations some residents have continued to put up structures without following the laid down procedure.