Kitwe Mayor Calls For Utilisation Of Research Centres

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has said the Kitwe City Council has not fully utilised the expertise at Mwekera Forestry College, The Copperbelt University and the National Agricultural Research Institute.

Kang’ombe who is in South Africa, Durban, along side his Town Clerk Bornwell Luanga visited Aquaculture and Agriculture facilities in Durban, South Africa.

He said he was impressed by the critical involvement of the local municipal council in funding and managing some of the programmes and ensuring that the nurseries are utilised to support small scale agro and fish farmers who are poor.

“I realised that there is something we can do better back home in Kitwe. We have not fully utilised the expertise at Mwekera Forestry College, The Copperbelt University and the National Agricultural research Institute located opposite Riverside Police station. The Town Clerk and I are challenged considering that the founding leaders of Zambia back in the 70s established these institutions and we can today make use of them to achieve the great milestones attained in South Africa,” Kang’ombe said.

He said the partnerships with the private sector remains key in achieving large scale fish farming in selected farm areas.

Kang’ombe said Agriculture remains one of the 14 devolved functions to local authorities by central government in line with the decentralisation policy.

Meanwhile, some councillors in Kitwe have appealed to Kang’ombe to consider traveling along with them during such tours to allow them grasp the same messages and lessons.

“Kindly arrange for some councillors to join you in order to have broader perspective of issues. I believe you need a fair number of councillors to be on the same wave length in terms of basic knowledge on utilisation of such institutions mentioned otherwise we may shoot down a motion we did not just fully understand if it were just up to Town Clerk and Your office sir. We really need to move and provide tangible solutions to our residents,” Itimpi Ward Councillor Mwaya Mpasa said.