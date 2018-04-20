Nyirenda Calls 30 For Chipolopolo Camp

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned 30 players for a local camp that commences on Sunday.
Nyirenda has handed call-ups to Kitwe United’s Emmanuel Chabula and New Monze Swallows striker Peter Nyirenda keeping faith to his philosophy of an open door policy.
The camp will be part of the long term preparations for next month’s Cosafa Castle Cup Senior Challenge that will be held in South Africa.
Zambia will play Namibia in the quarter finals of the Cosafa Castle Cup that will be played from May 27 to June 10 in Limpopo Province of South Africa.
The Chipolopolo boys were runners up at last year’s Cosafa Castle Cup with the local camps preceding the tournament having brought to the fore hitherto unheralded names like Justin Shonga, Brian Mwila, Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe.
Nyirenda also has one eye on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that resume in September when Zambia plays Namibia.
FULL SQUAD
(GOALKEEPERS)
Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Ken Mumba (Red Arrows), Sebastian Mange (Lusaka Dynamos)
(DEFENDER)
Thandi Mwape (Kabwe Warriors), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Martin Kaonga (Nakambala Leopards), George Chilufya, Jimmy Nakena, (Zanaco), Bournwell Silengo, Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Boniface Sunzu (Green Eagles), Kedson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Allan Kamwanga junior (Power Dynamos)
(MIDFIELDERS)
Mischeck Chaila (Zesco United), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Clatous Chama, Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Larry Bwalya, Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Charles Zulu (Zanaco)
(STRIKERS)
Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lameck Banda (Zesco United), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Peter Nyirenda (Monze Swallows), Chanda Mushili (Buildcon), Kelvin Kampamba (Power Dynamos), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Emmanuel Chabula (Kitwe United)
(Source: FAZ Media)
25 Comments
Likukela Kota Ikafa
Not my kind of team. Wonder the criteria used!
Ben bela
I can’t support such kind of selection its user
paul chinga
i like the balancing of players
Ben bela
I mean useless
paul chinga
the team its just fyn kanshi go & be a coach so that u can select good players
zeke man
Wada work hard eitherwise u r gone
AK
Zambia Will Play Against Guinee Bissau In September At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium
Morgan
This is useless you will end up lose the game
RMV
Nice one if u don’t like the team go and make yours
Julius mabz
I think i like the inclusion of Charles Zulu
Chiz naks
The team is fantastic with luck of clatous chama.go Zambia.
Michael Khapochiino
The problem is that he’s concentrating too much of local players,he doesn’t know how to choose international stars
costa moyo
hey people no wonder its local players, nice team we are behind u.
Henschel Christian
I can’t support that kind of a team y is he not including our known stars that’s very useless..please think of that Mr nyelenda go back and check your work otherwise you will do nothing and at last you Will come back with tears..
GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE
What a useless coach with a blind selection which will finish the good histry for chipolopolo.
#You are gone Wada check this out#
Zach
This how a camp is started, the stars usually come later due to there club’s assignments. The goal keeper (Allan) is best👍
Collins
I think to me the selection is OK but am not because you’ve left mr nsabata include him as a first choice thank you
Collins s
Hotness
Let us wait and see .
Peter mutale
grt term coach
Swilllar
Average Team With Overrated Players!
Kalunga malyo
The selection is good
suntwe
Fwayo tembo&chisamba lungu are supposed to b included pliz
kaseba mumba
Though we Loose or win please let support them.Bola na Lesa..
Bellintone
Let’s support our team