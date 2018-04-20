  1. Home
Nyirenda Calls 30 For Chipolopolo Camp

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned 30 players for a local camp that commences on Sunday.

Nyirenda has handed call-ups to Kitwe United’s Emmanuel Chabula and New Monze Swallows striker Peter Nyirenda keeping faith to his philosophy of an open door policy.

The camp will be part of the long term preparations for next month’s Cosafa Castle Cup Senior Challenge that will be held in South Africa.

Zambia will play Namibia in the quarter finals of the Cosafa Castle Cup that will be played from May 27 to June 10 in Limpopo Province of South Africa.

The Chipolopolo boys were runners up at last year’s Cosafa Castle Cup with the local camps preceding the tournament having brought to the fore hitherto unheralded names like Justin Shonga, Brian Mwila, Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe.

Nyirenda also has one eye on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that resume in September when Zambia plays Namibia.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Ken Mumba (Red Arrows), Sebastian Mange (Lusaka Dynamos)

(DEFENDER)

Thandi Mwape (Kabwe Warriors), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Martin Kaonga (Nakambala Leopards), George Chilufya, Jimmy Nakena, (Zanaco), Bournwell Silengo, Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Boniface Sunzu (Green Eagles), Kedson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Allan Kamwanga junior (Power Dynamos)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Mischeck Chaila (Zesco United), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Clatous Chama, Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Larry Bwalya, Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Charles Zulu (Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lameck Banda (Zesco United), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Peter Nyirenda (Monze Swallows), Chanda Mushili (Buildcon), Kelvin Kampamba (Power Dynamos), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Emmanuel Chabula (Kitwe United)

(Source: FAZ Media)

25 Comments

  1. Likukela Kota Ikafa

    Not my kind of team. Wonder the criteria used!

    Reply

  2. Ben bela

    I can’t support such kind of selection its user

    Reply

  3. Ben bela

    I mean useless

    Reply

  4. paul chinga

    the team its just fyn kanshi go & be a coach so that u can select good players

    Reply

  5. zeke man

    Wada work hard eitherwise u r gone

    Reply

  6. AK

    Zambia Will Play Against Guinee Bissau In September At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

    Reply

  7. Morgan

    This is useless you will end up lose the game

    Reply

  8. RMV

    Nice one if u don’t like the team go and make yours

    Reply

  9. Julius mabz

    I think i like the inclusion of Charles Zulu

    Reply

  10. Chiz naks

    The team is fantastic with luck of clatous chama.go Zambia.

    Reply

  11. Michael Khapochiino

    The problem is that he’s concentrating too much of local players,he doesn’t know how to choose international stars

    Reply

    • costa moyo

      hey people no wonder its local players, nice team we are behind u.

      Reply

  12. Henschel Christian

    I can’t support that kind of a team y is he not including our known stars that’s very useless..please think of that Mr nyelenda go back and check your work otherwise you will do nothing and at last you Will come back with tears..

    Reply

  13. GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE

    What a useless coach with a blind selection which will finish the good histry for chipolopolo.
    #You are gone Wada check this out#

    Reply

  14. Zach

    This how a camp is started, the stars usually come later due to there club’s assignments. The goal keeper (Allan) is best👍

    Reply

  15. Collins

    I think to me the selection is OK but am not because you’ve left mr nsabata include him as a first choice thank you

    Reply

  16. Collins s

    I think to me the selection is OK but am not because you've left mr nsabata include him as a first choice thank you

    Reply

  17. Hotness

    Let us wait and see .

    Reply

  18. Peter mutale

    grt term coach

    Reply

  19. Swilllar

    Average Team With Overrated Players!

    Reply

  20. Kalunga malyo

    The selection is good

    Reply

  21. suntwe

    Fwayo tembo&chisamba lungu are supposed to b included pliz

    Reply

  22. kaseba mumba

    Though we Loose or win please let support them.Bola na Lesa..

    Reply

  23. Bellintone

    Let’s support our team

    Reply

