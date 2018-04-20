Nyirenda Calls 30 For Chipolopolo Camp

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned 30 players for a local camp that commences on Sunday.

Nyirenda has handed call-ups to Kitwe United’s Emmanuel Chabula and New Monze Swallows striker Peter Nyirenda keeping faith to his philosophy of an open door policy.

The camp will be part of the long term preparations for next month’s Cosafa Castle Cup Senior Challenge that will be held in South Africa.

Zambia will play Namibia in the quarter finals of the Cosafa Castle Cup that will be played from May 27 to June 10 in Limpopo Province of South Africa.

The Chipolopolo boys were runners up at last year’s Cosafa Castle Cup with the local camps preceding the tournament having brought to the fore hitherto unheralded names like Justin Shonga, Brian Mwila, Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe.

Nyirenda also has one eye on Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that resume in September when Zambia plays Namibia.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Ken Mumba (Red Arrows), Sebastian Mange (Lusaka Dynamos)

(DEFENDER)

Thandi Mwape (Kabwe Warriors), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Martin Kaonga (Nakambala Leopards), George Chilufya, Jimmy Nakena, (Zanaco), Bournwell Silengo, Solomon Sakala (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Boniface Sunzu (Green Eagles), Kedson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Allan Kamwanga junior (Power Dynamos)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Mischeck Chaila (Zesco United), Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Clatous Chama, Mwila Phiri (Lusaka Dynamos), Larry Bwalya, Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Charles Zulu (Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lameck Banda (Zesco United), Youremember Banda (Green Buffaloes), Peter Nyirenda (Monze Swallows), Chanda Mushili (Buildcon), Kelvin Kampamba (Power Dynamos), Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Emmanuel Chabula (Kitwe United)

(Source: FAZ Media)