Parties Gear Up for April 24 Polls

Political parties are criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country canvassing support for the April 24 local government by-elections.

The major political players are looking to make strong political statements through winning the by-elections.

Sixteen wards will host by-elections next week with campaigns having been intense to the point of violent skirmishes reported.

With the new constitution having made it a little harder to hold by-elections the few that will be held will attract high competitiveness.

Elections will be held in Mudyanama, Mwinilunga, Muchinga, Mufumbwe, Kanongo, Kasempa; Kakoma, Mafinga; Kalebe, Shiwang’gundu; Mikunku, Chinsali; Luapila, Kalulushi; and Kansuswa, Mufulira. Others are Ntumbachushi, Kawamabwa; Munwa, Mwense; Chiweza, Nyimba; Chiwuyu, Sinda; Mwanza East, Monze, Lealui, Mongu; and Nampundwe, Shibuyunji.”

22 Comments

  1. Xavier

    Lelo lelo

  2. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle

    Leadership, leaders should preach peace violent aside dont fight

  3. ichinyo

    elections for NDC and UPND abashala kuwaya wayafye.

  4. Maloto

    Only the strong will survive

  5. St. Sweet Angus

    I see NDC doing fairly well here.

  6. FGM

    Truly those by elections will serve as a litmus paper for political parties to prove their popularity and viability in 2021. Work hard , most voters don’t associate themselves with Losers.

  7. mercutio

    Testing time for pf if they ‘re in the game or not…!

  8. Justin Tj

    Only the strong will survive…nde lolesha fye

  9. Sianga

    Desparate Dan HH.Why coming to Mongu’s lealui ward to drum support for a local government ward election? Please HH, lealui is a sacred and Capital for Lozi world famous Kuomboka ceremony and SEAT OF BAROTSE KING.Don’t bring under five politics in LEALUI.Leave well wishers and Tourists Enjoy the great KUOMBOKA CEREMONY ON 28 APRIL 2018 without any political confusion. Have RESPECT for other people TRADITIONAL CEREMONIES.

  10. Muclicious

    It is had to penetrate this forest.

  11. ganisterm

    I still believe that we can change our country by doing what is right. God is expecting each one of us to do good because we are the light of the world.

  12. Wenge

    BA ÑDC TAPALI EFYO MWIN
    GA CINJA IFYABUKA BALE FYE????

    • ZONDA

      Comment ELYO NDC PATE KA NTEMBA FYE TAPALI IFYO NDC INGATUCHITLA NO NA VISION

  13. King john ii

    Wishing all by-elections to be conducted peacefully come 24th April 2018

  14. King john ii

    In all polling station

  15. maston

    Do what is light for human been

  16. Chimbwi

    Lelo lelo

  17. CHISUPA mathews

    Ok

  18. Muclicious

    Upnd will take the majority of the civic seats.

  19. abinala

    all i wish 2 is what development program do u intend 2 carry if voted? Don’t talk/mention your neighbour

  20. abinala

    all i wish 2 know/hear is what development program do intend 2 carry if voted speak about yourself don’t mention your neighbour

  21. Treason

    No Stealing

