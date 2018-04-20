Parties Gear Up for April 24 Polls

Political parties are criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country canvassing support for the April 24 local government by-elections.
The major political players are looking to make strong political statements through winning the by-elections.
Sixteen wards will host by-elections next week with campaigns having been intense to the point of violent skirmishes reported.
With the new constitution having made it a little harder to hold by-elections the few that will be held will attract high competitiveness.
Elections will be held in Mudyanama, Mwinilunga, Muchinga, Mufumbwe, Kanongo, Kasempa; Kakoma, Mafinga; Kalebe, Shiwang’gundu; Mikunku, Chinsali; Luapila, Kalulushi; and Kansuswa, Mufulira. Others are Ntumbachushi, Kawamabwa; Munwa, Mwense; Chiweza, Nyimba; Chiwuyu, Sinda; Mwanza East, Monze, Lealui, Mongu; and Nampundwe, Shibuyunji.”
22 Comments
Xavier
Lelo lelo
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle
Leadership, leaders should preach peace violent aside dont fight
ichinyo
elections for NDC and UPND abashala kuwaya wayafye.
Maloto
Only the strong will survive
St. Sweet Angus
I see NDC doing fairly well here.
FGM
Truly those by elections will serve as a litmus paper for political parties to prove their popularity and viability in 2021. Work hard , most voters don’t associate themselves with Losers.
mercutio
Testing time for pf if they ‘re in the game or not…!
Justin Tj
Only the strong will survive…nde lolesha fye
Sianga
Desparate Dan HH.Why coming to Mongu’s lealui ward to drum support for a local government ward election? Please HH, lealui is a sacred and Capital for Lozi world famous Kuomboka ceremony and SEAT OF BAROTSE KING.Don’t bring under five politics in LEALUI.Leave well wishers and Tourists Enjoy the great KUOMBOKA CEREMONY ON 28 APRIL 2018 without any political confusion. Have RESPECT for other people TRADITIONAL CEREMONIES.
Muclicious
It is had to penetrate this forest.
ganisterm
I still believe that we can change our country by doing what is right. God is expecting each one of us to do good because we are the light of the world.
Wenge
BA ÑDC TAPALI EFYO MWIN
GA CINJA IFYABUKA BALE FYE????
ZONDA
Comment ELYO NDC PATE KA NTEMBA FYE TAPALI IFYO NDC INGATUCHITLA NO NA VISION
King john ii
Wishing all by-elections to be conducted peacefully come 24th April 2018
King john ii
In all polling station
maston
Do what is light for human been
Chimbwi
Lelo lelo
CHISUPA mathews
Ok
Muclicious
Upnd will take the majority of the civic seats.
abinala
all i wish 2 is what development program do u intend 2 carry if voted? Don’t talk/mention your neighbour
abinala
all i wish 2 know/hear is what development program do intend 2 carry if voted speak about yourself don’t mention your neighbour
Treason
No Stealing