Parties Gear Up for April 24 Polls

Political parties are criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country canvassing support for the April 24 local government by-elections.

The major political players are looking to make strong political statements through winning the by-elections.

Sixteen wards will host by-elections next week with campaigns having been intense to the point of violent skirmishes reported.

With the new constitution having made it a little harder to hold by-elections the few that will be held will attract high competitiveness.

Elections will be held in Mudyanama, Mwinilunga, Muchinga, Mufumbwe, Kanongo, Kasempa; Kakoma, Mafinga; Kalebe, Shiwang’gundu; Mikunku, Chinsali; Luapila, Kalulushi; and Kansuswa, Mufulira. Others are Ntumbachushi, Kawamabwa; Munwa, Mwense; Chiweza, Nyimba; Chiwuyu, Sinda; Mwanza East, Monze, Lealui, Mongu; and Nampundwe, Shibuyunji.”