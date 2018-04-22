  1. Home
Headlines

Hichilema Has Angolan Roots – PF Media

|

The ruling Patriotic Front has launched a counter heritage propaganda accusing opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of having Angolan roots.

In what seems to be response to the allegations largely driven and heavily funded by the UPND accusing President Edgar Lungu of being Malawian, the ruling party has also set its media team on Hichilema.

According to a statement posting on social media, the ruling party allege that Hichilema’s real name is Sunny Chintombwa who had very strong roots from Angola.

“Ladies and gentlemen…this is Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema.

At UNZA there are no records of Hakainde Hichilema but Sunny Chintombwa,” the post reads.

Further allegations extend to Hichilema’s parents.

“Many from Namwala would tell you that Chintombwa originated from Angola and had a love child he never took care of called Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema,” the post adds.

26 Comments

  1. zeke man

    U are All fools

    Reply

    • SSbotha

      At a pace PF, UPND and NDC are going, there will not be any African who could claim to be a true Zambia. May be the Britishers shall come back as the original owners of Zambia?

      Reply

    • hummer where it hurts

      Its Tom and Jerry sinarios, this time not in parliament but streets and plot 1. We have many pressing issues at hand but the leaders have chosen to do plenty of comedy. Have a life Zambia is not a theather hall.Stop cracking jokes and get to work we are no longer interested in lung busters.

      Reply

  2. Kapena Kapena Augustine Prince

    There you go again with pedigree stuffs.
    You guys are you sure you want to make this nation great and developed? Sunny Chintombwa again!! So you will hear the Tonga chiefs will also rise to convince us.

    So here is my final word. All the political players in Zambia are foreigners. You all need to step down.

    Reply

  3. Pf

    Muzamuziba yeah ba pf, u have started make some fake news just because your president is a foreigner..

    Reply

  4. Edward Tembo

    Then we are all not Zambians.

    Reply

  5. The Chosen One

    Angola? Hilariously Laughable. At least try to hoodwink us that he’s from across the Zambezi River in Zimbabwe.

    Reply

  6. Kayoya kingsley

    Hey stop this its time to work nd deliver the promises you made during campain period ,this isue of nationality will take us no where

    Reply

  7. Lunch

    Yes this man is not a Zambia is an angolane the real name for hh is sunny chintombwa

    Reply

  8. Davido

    Seriously is this development we want or is it now a joke of every day the sunny chintombwa now what’s this nonsense all about what is going on with our politics in zambia? Don’t u politicians have better things to do rather than what u are doing accusing each other of being foreigners which will not bring food on the innocent poor Zambians we are not saying every zambian should be a billionaire we are saying focus on the most important thing like poverty reductions as well as fair distribution of resources not the rubbish we are seeing ala

    Reply

  9. MC

    I think this is foolish,You mean all politicians are foreigners .People stop this lets work as one family.

    Reply

  10. chachacha

    looking at his face he doesn’t look Zambian

    Reply

  11. MC

    Then you are also a foreigner go back to original land,Foolish

    Reply

  12. mercutio

    I miss my satirical pilato would ‘ve sang a song about all this nonsense in Zambia.Things fall apart.

    Reply

  13. FGM

    You waist a lot of time on issues that are kilometers away from the real issues that affect Zambians. Even on how the parentage clause was brought in the constitution, it was all about fixing someone. Freedom is about liberating the citizens from slavery , discriminatory laws and poverty. Shame on those that draft laws aimed at clinging on power and fixing their opponents. Take a development oriented approach being pursued by the USA and other rich countries. Learn to alternate leadership if Zambia is to be transformed to its expected standard.

    Reply

  14. Kapena Kapena Augustine Prince

    Hey guys!!! I have also made another discovery about the roots of the diarrhoea mouth Chishimba Kambwili and Inonge wina.

    Heeeeh it is François Kamba and Jacqueline Nyorigeriya. Congolese and Rwandese respectively.

    Reply

  15. Shachz

    KK Malawi, FTJ Congolese,LPM Congolese, RB Zimbabwean, MCS Mozambican, ECL Malawian, HH Angolan & finally Mr Mulyokela British.

    Reply

  16. Shachz

    Continue digging origins, while work stand still. What do you have energy for? Is it not to do work?

    Reply

  17. HH

    Am not sunny chintombw am hakainde hichilema

    Reply

  18. Billy Coarks

    This is most foolish reply my part PF has ever produced. Am not UPND but I think UPND is innocent here. The person who started the origin of the man at plot one is Ba Mulongoti. Am at odds to align my self into the sequence that UPND is responsible for Ba Mulongoti’s actions. Uncle Mulongoti took the matter to the office of the Public Protector and categorically stated that he is ready to apologise should he be found wanting or otherwise. Let this nonsense come to an end. Foolish media Teams. May the devil be father. Foolish people!!!!!

    Reply

    • hummer where it hurts

      Hooked by the devil, some heads go on reccess and the brains think in reverse.

      Reply

  19. Big Brain

    Hello Zambians, so you mean you don’t know what our origin was? we all came fr

    Reply

    • Billy Coarks

      Big Brain, tell these foolish media teams. Hey! What a time they have to foolishly spend.

      Reply

    • Big Brain

      We all came from somewhere. Hence no one should point finger s at each other. We were all born here in Zambia and no one was born in a different country and they came to Zambia to be a President. So let’s not exhume the I origin that will not help us in any way. Let’s focus on issues that are productive. God bless Zambia.

      Reply

  20. Billy Coarks

    Counter accusations is a very good indicator of being guilty. ECL, you are Malawian, you also HH are from Angola.

    Reply

  21. Marcel

    At last he will bite his own gums and lips and he will also say all Zambians are foreigners

    Reply

Leave a Reply