Hichilema Has Angolan Roots – PF Media

The ruling Patriotic Front has launched a counter heritage propaganda accusing opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of having Angolan roots.

In what seems to be response to the allegations largely driven and heavily funded by the UPND accusing President Edgar Lungu of being Malawian, the ruling party has also set its media team on Hichilema.

According to a statement posting on social media, the ruling party allege that Hichilema’s real name is Sunny Chintombwa who had very strong roots from Angola.

“Ladies and gentlemen…this is Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema.

At UNZA there are no records of Hakainde Hichilema but Sunny Chintombwa,” the post reads.

Further allegations extend to Hichilema’s parents.

“Many from Namwala would tell you that Chintombwa originated from Angola and had a love child he never took care of called Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema,” the post adds.

BELOW IS THE FULL POSTING

Ladies and gentlemen…this is Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema.

At UNZA there are no records of Hakainde Hichilema but Sunny Chintombwa.

The big questions:

Who is Sunny Chintombwa?

Who is Hakainde Hichilema?

Who was Sunny Chintombwa’s father?

Why doesn’t he talk about his father?

Why does he hide his father’s identity?

Here it is:

Sunny Chintombwa’s father was a cattle rustler who was jailed for this offence.

Many from Namwala would tell you that Chintombwa originated from Angola and had a love child he never took care of called Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema