Hichilema Has Angolan Roots – PF Media

The ruling Patriotic Front has launched a counter heritage propaganda accusing opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of having Angolan roots.
In what seems to be response to the allegations largely driven and heavily funded by the UPND accusing President Edgar Lungu of being Malawian, the ruling party has also set its media team on Hichilema.
According to a statement posting on social media, the ruling party allege that Hichilema’s real name is Sunny Chintombwa who had very strong roots from Angola.
“Ladies and gentlemen…this is Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema.
At UNZA there are no records of Hakainde Hichilema but Sunny Chintombwa,” the post reads.
Further allegations extend to Hichilema’s parents.
“Many from Namwala would tell you that Chintombwa originated from Angola and had a love child he never took care of called Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema,” the post adds.
BELOW IS THE FULL POSTING
Ladies and gentlemen…this is Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema.
At UNZA there are no records of Hakainde Hichilema but Sunny Chintombwa.
The big questions:
Who is Sunny Chintombwa?
Who is Hakainde Hichilema?
Who was Sunny Chintombwa’s father?
Why doesn’t he talk about his father?
Why does he hide his father’s identity?
Here it is:
Sunny Chintombwa’s father was a cattle rustler who was jailed for this offence.
Many from Namwala would tell you that Chintombwa originated from Angola and had a love child he never took care of called Sunny Chintombwa who later changed his names to Hakainde Hichilema
26 Comments
zeke man
U are All fools
SSbotha
At a pace PF, UPND and NDC are going, there will not be any African who could claim to be a true Zambia. May be the Britishers shall come back as the original owners of Zambia?
hummer where it hurts
Its Tom and Jerry sinarios, this time not in parliament but streets and plot 1. We have many pressing issues at hand but the leaders have chosen to do plenty of comedy. Have a life Zambia is not a theather hall.Stop cracking jokes and get to work we are no longer interested in lung busters.
Kapena Kapena Augustine Prince
There you go again with pedigree stuffs.
You guys are you sure you want to make this nation great and developed? Sunny Chintombwa again!! So you will hear the Tonga chiefs will also rise to convince us.
So here is my final word. All the political players in Zambia are foreigners. You all need to step down.
Pf
Muzamuziba yeah ba pf, u have started make some fake news just because your president is a foreigner..
Edward Tembo
Then we are all not Zambians.
The Chosen One
Angola? Hilariously Laughable. At least try to hoodwink us that he’s from across the Zambezi River in Zimbabwe.
Kayoya kingsley
Hey stop this its time to work nd deliver the promises you made during campain period ,this isue of nationality will take us no where
Lunch
Yes this man is not a Zambia is an angolane the real name for hh is sunny chintombwa
Davido
Seriously is this development we want or is it now a joke of every day the sunny chintombwa now what’s this nonsense all about what is going on with our politics in zambia? Don’t u politicians have better things to do rather than what u are doing accusing each other of being foreigners which will not bring food on the innocent poor Zambians we are not saying every zambian should be a billionaire we are saying focus on the most important thing like poverty reductions as well as fair distribution of resources not the rubbish we are seeing ala
MC
I think this is foolish,You mean all politicians are foreigners .People stop this lets work as one family.
chachacha
looking at his face he doesn’t look Zambian
MC
Then you are also a foreigner go back to original land,Foolish
mercutio
I miss my satirical pilato would ‘ve sang a song about all this nonsense in Zambia.Things fall apart.
FGM
You waist a lot of time on issues that are kilometers away from the real issues that affect Zambians. Even on how the parentage clause was brought in the constitution, it was all about fixing someone. Freedom is about liberating the citizens from slavery , discriminatory laws and poverty. Shame on those that draft laws aimed at clinging on power and fixing their opponents. Take a development oriented approach being pursued by the USA and other rich countries. Learn to alternate leadership if Zambia is to be transformed to its expected standard.
Kapena Kapena Augustine Prince
Hey guys!!! I have also made another discovery about the roots of the diarrhoea mouth Chishimba Kambwili and Inonge wina.
Heeeeh it is François Kamba and Jacqueline Nyorigeriya. Congolese and Rwandese respectively.
Shachz
KK Malawi, FTJ Congolese,LPM Congolese, RB Zimbabwean, MCS Mozambican, ECL Malawian, HH Angolan & finally Mr Mulyokela British.
Shachz
Continue digging origins, while work stand still. What do you have energy for? Is it not to do work?
HH
Am not sunny chintombw am hakainde hichilema
Billy Coarks
This is most foolish reply my part PF has ever produced. Am not UPND but I think UPND is innocent here. The person who started the origin of the man at plot one is Ba Mulongoti. Am at odds to align my self into the sequence that UPND is responsible for Ba Mulongoti’s actions. Uncle Mulongoti took the matter to the office of the Public Protector and categorically stated that he is ready to apologise should he be found wanting or otherwise. Let this nonsense come to an end. Foolish media Teams. May the devil be father. Foolish people!!!!!
hummer where it hurts
Hooked by the devil, some heads go on reccess and the brains think in reverse.
Big Brain
Hello Zambians, so you mean you don’t know what our origin was? we all came fr
Billy Coarks
Big Brain, tell these foolish media teams. Hey! What a time they have to foolishly spend.
Big Brain
We all came from somewhere. Hence no one should point finger s at each other. We were all born here in Zambia and no one was born in a different country and they came to Zambia to be a President. So let’s not exhume the I origin that will not help us in any way. Let’s focus on issues that are productive. God bless Zambia.
Billy Coarks
Counter accusations is a very good indicator of being guilty. ECL, you are Malawian, you also HH are from Angola.
Marcel
At last he will bite his own gums and lips and he will also say all Zambians are foreigners