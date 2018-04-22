Pres. Lungu Is A Foreigner Debate Is Unproductive – Chaile

Opposition leader Vincent Chaile says the debate that President Edgar Lungu is a foreigner is retrogressive.
Chaile has urged proponents of the debate not to instill negative energy in the efforts Zambians were making in building the country.
BELOW IS CHAILE’S STATEMENT
Such debates whether president Edgar lungu is a foreigner or not will not bring food or pay rentals for us the poor .
Zambia has too many problems which need solutions than dragging ourselves in such level of pettiness.
If it’s really true that President Edgar is not Zambian , then the Intelligence are to blame for showing the highest level of incompentence and putting this country at risk.
Where was the entire intelligence when President Edgar lungu first stood as a councillor in chawama?
Where was the entire intelligence when President Edgar lungu stood twice as member of parliament in chawama ?
Where was the interlligence when President Edgar lungu was appointed minister of defense and deputy minister under office of president.
Where was the Intelligence when President Edgar lungu was acting President of Zambia ?
Where was the Intelligency when President Edgar lungu when President Edgar lungu was compangning for 3 months as Republican President ….
Vincent Chaile
President for Radical Revolutionary party
10 Comments
Patrick
Ask them!!!!
chachacha
you are right even hh is said to have Angolan routes
who is a Zambian then
Man of God
Only God knows
Man of God
Ineeeee Shocked 😲…. Please where are my fellow intercessors… please join me in praying for our nation
mboomba Muche
Alwanina bacende kupenga bwizu. Katuya one Zambia one Nation swebo nkuswiilila tulumba buyo Leza ulawisya mvula.
FGM
You are right Chaile. People charged with the task of investigations are rightful people to do that job and not politicians as it were.
GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE
Ushe edgar anamilakhwilani chani kuti paliponse mungankhale kunena za yemve nthawi zonse Elo kumunyoza monga anasiliza yonse nsima pa nyumba panu bakabwalala
Imwe mwatinyansa navokamba vanu vaupuba ataseeeeeeeeee.
Zach
Some pipo’s manners are bad dor unity of the country. It’s like habit now in Zambian politics. KK was said to be Malawian, FTJ was Congole, RB Zimbabwe some said he was Malawian. Sata would’ve been given a nationality in one of our neighbouring countries. Some are saying HH is also Angolan.
Matthews
Bwafya
mboomba Muche
Jokes at the expense of really suffering citizens. Cita yaaya