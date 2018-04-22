Pres. Lungu Is A Foreigner Debate Is Unproductive – Chaile

Opposition leader Vincent Chaile says the debate that President Edgar Lungu is a foreigner is retrogressive.

Chaile has urged proponents of the debate not to instill negative energy in the efforts Zambians were making in building the country.

BELOW IS CHAILE’S STATEMENT

Such debates whether president Edgar lungu is a foreigner or not will not bring food or pay rentals for us the poor .

Zambia has too many problems which need solutions than dragging ourselves in such level of pettiness.

If it’s really true that President Edgar is not Zambian , then the Intelligence are to blame for showing the highest level of incompentence and putting this country at risk.

Where was the entire intelligence when President Edgar lungu first stood as a councillor in chawama?

Where was the entire intelligence when President Edgar lungu stood twice as member of parliament in chawama ?

Where was the interlligence when President Edgar lungu was appointed minister of defense and deputy minister under office of president.

Where was the Intelligence when President Edgar lungu was acting President of Zambia ?

Where was the Intelligency when President Edgar lungu when President Edgar lungu was compangning for 3 months as Republican President ….

Vincent Chaile

President for Radical Revolutionary party