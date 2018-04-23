Chief Mukuni Receiving Salary To Discredit Pres. Lungu, Says Hapunda

Brian Hapunda writes;

Chief Mukuni Must Not Fuel Tension In The Country – Brian Hapunda

It is unfortunate that a Traditional Leader of the Stature of Chief Mukuni has stunk so low by reducing himself to a Political Gun for hire by desperate Opposition Leaders.

We are aware that Chief Mukuni and Mike Mulongoti have been placed on a Wage by a named Opposition Leader to embark on a clueless Crusade Challenging the Nationality of the Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu when it is a well known fact that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a bonafide Zambian Citizen.

Chief Mukuni and Mike Mulongoti are behaving like a mad man that is cooking in a Pot that is upside down and expect to eat from it. To them, every person that becomes Republican President is a foreigner!

Where was Chief Mukuni and Mike Mulongoti (a failed Politician) when Edgar Lungu was Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice President? Where was Mukuni and Mulongoti when Edgar Lungu served as Minister of Home Affairs, Defence and Justice Minister respectively?

Where was Chief Mukuni and Mulongoti when President Edgar Lungu served as Acting President of this Country for almost 2 months?

Where was Chief Mukuni and Mulongoti when Edgar Lungu ran for the Office of Republican President twice and meant all Security and National Citizenship Requirements for the Office of the Republican President for the the duo to appear today and start challenging the Nationality of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu?

Chief Mukuni and his fellow political hired gun must desist from building tension in this Country and dividing this Country on petty mischievous and incorrigible hate speech that at the end of the day will not benefit anyone of us.

The Traditional leader must be reminded that the role of a Traditional Leader in this Country is that of uniting his/her Subjects and the Nation at large as opposed to dividing his/her Subjects and the general Citizenry.

He must know that not all his Subjects or Southerner belong to the Political Party of his Choice! As such, he must rethink his Political Activities as he is dividing firstly his own Subjects and secondly the Nation.

The rate at which Chief Mukuni (turned a political hired gun) and his failed political ally Mulongoti are moving at, they risked being declared irrelevant in the *Sacred Traditional realm and Political arena of this Country* respectively by right thinking Citizens.

President Lungu must not be distructed from continuing to role out Development to all corners of this Country by Chief Mukuni and Mulongoti as the duo only represent their Stomachs and interest of their selfish frustrated political master who now has become a perpetual Election loser Election in and Election out!

Going by the incorrigible conduct of the Chief and his allay Mulongoti at their age in life, it is embarrassing to say that they are a bad example of Senior Citizens to us the younger Generation for there is nothing good that we can learn from these Senior Citizens turned political hired guns so as for Chief Mukuni to maintain his Business relationship with Hakainde Hichilema and for Mulongoti to put food on his table.

Issued by:

BRIAN HAPUNDA

PF Media & Publicity Committee Member