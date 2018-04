Kalindula Musician Philipo Chimbini Dies

Veteran kalindula singer Philipo Chimbini has died.

Chimbini’s promoter alderman Patrick Tembo has confirmed to that the musician died yesterday at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Chimbini, who was born in 1944, suffered a stroke leading to his hospitalization.

Popular among the songs Chimbini produced include Abana Bamucani, Italanta and Emele.

Alderman Tembo has described Chimbini’s death as sorrowful.

“Mr Chimbini died on Sunday afternoon at Kitwe Teaching Hospital,” Alderman said.

Funeral is at his home in Kitwe’s Luangwa Township.