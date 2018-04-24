Keep To Your Lane, Chief Ngabwe Tells Chief Mukuni

Senior Chief Ngabwe of Central Province says Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Southern Province should just shut up on President Edgar Lungu’s origins as traditional leaders from Eastern Province had already set the record straight.
Chief Ngabwe said that Chief Mukuni should stick to his lane and not engage in partisan politics.
Senior Chief Mukuni recently held a press briefing questioning the Zambian heritage of President Lungu.
Mukuni who is aligned to the opposition United Party for National Development challenged President Lungu to produce his birth certificate.
However, Chief Ngabwe said that traditional leaders from Eastern Province laid the matter to rest when they announced that President Lungu was their subject.
The debate around President Lungu’s heritage has been ignited by People’s Party president Mike Mulongoti who has turned anti PF crusader since being denied any reward in the post-election period.
13 Comments
sim1
Well sounded yo honor and a word of warning.mukuni what do u know,u know kunyelawila pa ka mpelwa
George
Things really change fast.Young Mukuni was a very good and well behaved young man when he was working for BP Zambia in the 70s in their Statistics Department.Those of us who worked with him are saddened at the posture he is currently exhibiting of being HH’s Chola Boy like Guy Scot was Sata’s Chola boy.Grow up Chief Mukuni you are more honorable than the shameful behavior you are displaying.
Habeenzu mwemba cheelo
George what can you expect from a self confessed wizard,this man is now demon possesed and very evIl at hear Just like HH no wonder they get along
sim1
Mukuni tell us were cHiNtOmBwA harry comes from ,it seems you know everything.
chasanga
Yes telling them ok
WISE LEADER
GRAVE YARD VAMPIRE MUKUNI NEEDS DELIVERANCE
panyo pako
chief mukuni is a dog
prime tv
chief mukuni is a satanist that why he defecated for himself during a bungee jump
prime tv
is that a daughter or wife beware young a chief mukuni has a big testacle and penis
river pool
don’t insult anybody just advice
MILAMBO
THE ONE WHO KNOWS THE COLOUR OF THE DEVIL IS THE ONE WHO STAYS WITH HIM\ SO IF U KNOW DAT MUKUNI IS A DOG OR SATANIST(YOU ARE PART OF IT)
Habeenzu mwemba cheelo
mMilambo its common knowledge that Mukuni is into witchcraft even his closeness with HH is based on wizardly, you can see similarities in his conduct with HH always love confusions and rebelious kind of behavour.these people makes me hate being Tonga they have contaminated everyone arround them with evil induced hate and rebellion
Shi Tasha
Kwina mbobabede ba mukuni. dats why walinya pachintu bwingi