Keep To Your Lane, Chief Ngabwe Tells Chief Mukuni

Senior Chief Ngabwe of Central Province says Chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Southern Province should just shut up on President Edgar Lungu’s origins as traditional leaders from Eastern Province had already set the record straight.

Chief Ngabwe said that Chief Mukuni should stick to his lane and not engage in partisan politics.

Senior Chief Mukuni recently held a press briefing questioning the Zambian heritage of President Lungu.

Mukuni who is aligned to the opposition United Party for National Development challenged President Lungu to produce his birth certificate.

However, Chief Ngabwe said that traditional leaders from Eastern Province laid the matter to rest when they announced that President Lungu was their subject.

The debate around President Lungu’s heritage has been ignited by People’s Party president Mike Mulongoti who has turned anti PF crusader since being denied any reward in the post-election period.