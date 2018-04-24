Letter: Farewell Phillip Chimbini

Please advise,

In most cases our cerebrated musicians at the time of their death, are actually living in deplorable conditions befitting their contributions to the preservation of our cultural heritage and artist prowess.

Can someone help me as to how all these verbal condolences can be turned into a Mr. Chimbini benevolence, financially to benefit his immediate survivors?

Surely the man’s life needs to leave not only a legacy but inspire young artists that when you selflessly contribute to society, surely society will reward you.

Lastly, being an artist myself am aware very few if not non Zambian artist of yesterday years ever got rewarded financially from their talent.

Despite of all the nice things said about Mr. Chimbini, maybe the authorities on CB pls open a Mr. Chimbini Public Benevolence Fund, am sure people who appreciated the man will contribute, am one of them. MHSRIP.