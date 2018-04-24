Letter: Farewell Phillip Chimbini

In most cases our cerebrated musicians at the time of their death, are actually living in deplorable conditions befitting their contributions to the preservation of our cultural heritage and artist prowess.
Can someone help me as to how all these verbal condolences can be turned into a Mr. Chimbini benevolence, financially to benefit his immediate survivors?
Surely the man’s life needs to leave not only a legacy but inspire young artists that when you selflessly contribute to society, surely society will reward you.
Lastly, being an artist myself am aware very few if not non Zambian artist of yesterday years ever got rewarded financially from their talent.
Despite of all the nice things said about Mr. Chimbini, maybe the authorities on CB pls open a Mr. Chimbini Public Benevolence Fund, am sure people who appreciated the man will contribute, am one of them. MHSRIP.
21 Comments
Am seconding my brother in this noble thing , lets remember fallen musicians mind they also contribute to national heritage in terms of music.Teba bola fye awe…..
Truly the man was a hero, some of u grade 12 blockhead leavers can’t even invent a toothpick to sustain your life, u live because of his music makes your ends meet. U where busy pirating his music, now that he is gone, you are next!!! Rest in peace Mr Phillips C
Too bad ba philip mwaya bwangu mhrep.
we will truly miss you mr.chimbini…may your soul rest in peace.
May your soul rest in enternal peace Mr Philip Chimbini
Sorry Editor! I don’t know if I missed the story. Has Philip Chimbini died and when?
Sad. MHSRP. Will always remember you with “Ndeya ine uko nafumine – Ku Luwingu lwa nsase! Ndeya ine ukunafumine!”
My condolences to the family
I’m confused is he dead or alive coz he looks alive
“Chinshi tufwila fwe baume pano pacalo chinshi tufwila”….MHSRIP.
What advice are we giving the young generation by this report! It is time young people learn how to prepare for retirement . Whose fault is it for one to die in abject poverty ! I am asking what did he do to prepare for tomorrow ? And this is not only for the educated , I am adressung also the uneducated ( though I am not sure if they are found on this forum)be street wise , think about tomorrow ! And the problems with us Zambians is that we expect GRZ to do everything for us.