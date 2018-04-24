Nchanga Open Pit Blast Damages 26 Houses In Chingola

Chingola’s Buntungwa ward Councillor Solo Mumba says over 26 houses in his have been damaged after a blast at the Konkola Copper Mines Nchanga Open Pit mine.
Mumba, who has in the recent past been critical of blasts at Konkola Copper Mines Nchanga Open Pit, said the activities have led to many cracked houses in Njanji area.
He said most residents have had their houses damaged with windows broken living the community in fear of their lives.
Mumba explained that flying stones crushed onto roofs of six houses resulting in destruction of the roofing sheets and some household properties on which the stones landed.
He said due to vibrations, 20 houses also had their windows shuttered.
Mumba has accused the mine of abusing the residents in its operations by abrogating the mine regulations.
“As I tell you there was a blast and over 26 houses have been destroyed here. This is very sad and unfortunate because I have been talking about this for a long time and no one seems to be helping,” Mumba said.
When contacted for a comment, KCM Cooperate Affairs Manager Eugine Chungu said only seven houses had their roofs damaged contrary to the 26 as revealed by the area councilor.
He said the company is still assessing the extent of the damage and once completed repair works will be undertaken on the damaged houses.
“Well it is not true that the houses are 26 we only know of the 7 and as I speak to you now, we are still assessing the extent of damage and once completed repair works will be undertaken,” Chungu said.
15 Comments
Kaluba
That open pit has always been there, now you build close to the mine and expect them to stop blasting because you have encroached the vicinity? Be serious!
Nicholas
Ba Mumbai don’t comment on issues you don’t know the houses in question are houses miners bought from zccm.
GIFT PHIRI
To bad for famailies whose houses are damaged.
XYW
Too bad,works repair should undertake their job of repair
AK
Too Bad
PC
Do we still have mine inspectors? Councils?
DANNY
Too bad for inconvinienced families
gude
Give the land away from mine solution kwasila.
Patrick
Just provide shelters for those people not to neglect their cry ¡!!!
Leonard
Nothing else but compassion, this company should build Houses for them and money for resettlement (relocation) which is K100 000 000 per family, failure to do that am coming. Zambians we shouldn’t be suffering this time, Zambia was going to be one of the richest country in the World, but being cowards making Zambia the rubbish Pit.God is watching.
Smart
Too bad for the family’s but don’t let them like that do something for them please please
Joseph David
Lungu, is behand those calamity in danger, of life pipo their suffering in their home land.
Bige
pliz, avoid dragging the name of the president in useless issues.
mutinta
Being near the open pit mine,flying depris or stones due to blasting are likely to cause damages to houses.
mercutio
Where is the minister of mines in this serious matter…! what is the vice presidents office doing for the affected citizens.