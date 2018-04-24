PF In Landslide Electoral Win In Ntumbacushi

The ruling Patriotic Front has won the Ntumbachushi ward in Kawambwa with a landslide margin.
Early results show the PF candidate has polled an impressive 574 while Chishimba Kambwili National Democratic Front candidate is in distant second with a paltry 22 votes.
The NDC has relegated the UPND, whose candidate managed 19 votes, into third place.
Early results may suggest the tribal voting pattern will still haunt Zambia the opposition UPND is expected to win all the wards in Southern Province.
21 Comments
mwape
Mamamam of still !!!come come on!!!
mwape
Pf nafuti tefintu!!!!
Benson
It be the same at 2021 pf is Reading at batibela no Zambian we are watching who is doing things for the people ECL you talk pf is working for people
vusi Sithole
this shos that pf is at work and fools are making stupid nozy
GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE
ilila itambika.
CHUNGU CHANSA BENNY.
ubuteko buteko.
Songs apo wabomba ingatapali
SELA TUBOMBEKO.
CHUNGU CHANSA BENNY.
ubuteko buteko.
Sonta apo wabomba ingatapali
SELA TUBOMBEKO.
GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE
Lungu ku state house waona ntchito za manja yako zikuchitila umboni!
Sailas Mvula
Congratulations to the winner!
King lipton
Congratulations to the winner! i love it we still go
Weagans Kanubu
Politics is the game of numbers but never mind what will come up in 2021.
King john ii
Mukulu ni mukulu apa wachaya poboneka, kkkkkkkķķkkkk, nayo bola
jeff munkondya
No crying just say twasumina
Danny Denzel
Let’s congratulate the winner, no kutukana nakunyozana, we are all Zambians.
Masters
Ba UPND just fight tribalism which u’ve brought then u may have yo way to plot 1 or else u will continue governing cows with your topmost hakapona hagain
Shi Tasha
bazafa nachi konko…
Xavier
Wait and see its wako ni wako in zed.
Shi Tasha
Chikonko mwikate
Dickson Mtine
Thank pf
Danger Zone
Sense ba Danny, that mature thinking
Danger Zone
Chi Master iwe, its good to govern cows than governing rats.