PF In Landslide Electoral Win In Ntumbacushi

The ruling Patriotic Front has won the Ntumbachushi ward in Kawambwa with a landslide margin.

Early results show the PF candidate has polled an impressive 574 while Chishimba Kambwili National Democratic Front candidate is in distant second with a paltry 22 votes.

The NDC has relegated the UPND, whose candidate managed 19 votes, into third place.

Early results may suggest the tribal voting pattern will still haunt Zambia the opposition UPND is expected to win all the wards in Southern Province.

21 Comments

  1. mwape

    Mamamam of still !!!come come on!!!

    Reply

  2. Benson

    It be the same at 2021 pf is Reading at batibela no Zambian we are watching who is doing things for the people ECL you talk pf is working for people

    Reply

  3. vusi Sithole

    this shos that pf is at work and fools are making stupid nozy

    Reply

  4. GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE

    ilila itambika.

    Reply

  5. CHUNGU CHANSA BENNY.

    ubuteko buteko.
    Songs apo wabomba ingatapali
    SELA TUBOMBEKO.

    Reply

  6. CHUNGU CHANSA BENNY.

    ubuteko buteko.
    Sonta apo wabomba ingatapali
    SELA TUBOMBEKO.

    Reply

  7. GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE

    Lungu ku state house waona ntchito za manja yako zikuchitila umboni!

    Reply

  8. Sailas Mvula

    Congratulations to the winner!

    Reply

  9. King lipton

    Congratulations to the winner! i love it we still go

    Reply

  10. Weagans Kanubu

    Politics is the game of numbers but never mind what will come up in 2021.

    Reply

  11. King john ii

    Mukulu ni mukulu apa wachaya poboneka, kkkkkkkķķkkkk, nayo bola

    Reply

  12. jeff munkondya

    No crying just say twasumina

    Reply

  13. Danny Denzel

    Let’s congratulate the winner, no kutukana nakunyozana, we are all Zambians.

    Reply

  14. Masters

    Ba UPND just fight tribalism which u’ve brought then u may have yo way to plot 1 or else u will continue governing cows with your topmost hakapona hagain

    Reply

  15. Shi Tasha

    bazafa nachi konko…

    Reply

  16. Xavier

    Wait and see its wako ni wako in zed.

    Reply

  17. Shi Tasha

    Chikonko mwikate

    Reply

  18. Dickson Mtine

    Thank pf

    Reply

  19. Danger Zone

    Sense ba Danny, that mature thinking

    Reply

  20. Danger Zone

    Chi Master iwe, its good to govern cows than governing rats.

    Reply

