PF In Landslide Electoral Win In Ntumbacushi

The ruling Patriotic Front has won the Ntumbachushi ward in Kawambwa with a landslide margin.

Early results show the PF candidate has polled an impressive 574 while Chishimba Kambwili National Democratic Front candidate is in distant second with a paltry 22 votes.

The NDC has relegated the UPND, whose candidate managed 19 votes, into third place.

Early results may suggest the tribal voting pattern will still haunt Zambia the opposition UPND is expected to win all the wards in Southern Province.