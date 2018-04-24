Political Parties Battle for 16 Ward Elections

Political parties will have an opportunity to test their likability to the electorate when they contest the 16 ward elections that are underway.
Campaigns have been going on with the intensity in some areas giving an impression of higher stakes despite being a local government contest.
The ruling Patriotic Front will be testing whether its dominance still holds ahead of its competitors while their bitterest rival the UPND also are hot their heels.
It is the newly formed National Democratic Congress (NDC) that will be in the spotlight with their inaugural baptism in electioneering on the cards.
The NDC has done all the talking and will now have to walk their talk to see if their message has sunk with the electorate.
Elections will be held in Luapula, Kansuswa, Chiweza, Chiwuyu, Ntumbachushi, Munwa, Nampundwe, Mikunku, Kalebe, Kakoma, Kanongo, Mushima, Kalilele, Mudyanyama, Mwanza East and Lealui Lower wards.
32 Comments
FGM
Nankwe nankwe!!
Eusters
Will see who is who. I think U.P.N.D will be (1)P.F(3)and N.D.C(2)
GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE
Us as PF we are going to scoop 14 seets since we are not selfish with seets.2 seets we are going to give other tiny oppossition parties.Mwanga banana tumiwinani ma ward 14 mukashininkishe kuti lungu ni lungu.
Smart
Go PF don’t give up
Aradin k
Go pf go…
Michael. mulenga
pf is powerful dan any pat mulelila bakapoli tu upnd bola naikosa
Aradin k
The well known program PF is leading in our ward nampundwe.
Oscarmwale
Pf will scoop at least 12
Zuma Nengo
Talk that which is constructive than being triblists who want to govern the country through divide and rule.you are not a special tribe in zambia,one zambia one nation.
SANDRESS
PF WIL SCOOP 14WARDS 2 TIPASEKO BA UPND UNDERDOGS OF POLITICS(NCHITO NIKUWAWA IN AND OUTSIDE PARLIAMEN).NI SELA TUBOMBEKO FOREVER.
King john ii
Pf nankwe nankwe lero tuzawina, upnd change president to rule Zambia, what kind of a person who does not want to show show just a smile on his face!
Ackford Phiri
SIMBI NI SIMBI KUWAWATA NIMAHALA PF WIL GET MORE THAN TEN WARDS BA UPND NDIMWE BAKAPOLO BA USILU AND U NEVER RULE ZAMBIA.GOD IS WATCHING AND HE IS NOT GOD OF CONFUSION.
Criminal sase
Koswe muponto & his criminal p f fool
chasanga
Hahahaha at pf get more a ata u see uzaonako usee okay
chasanga
Go go go HH
Shi K
Janza kumatako
chasanga
This day s guys no money (2 )no food ,(3 )everything its band oky (4) no job
Starboy
Battbattling for what? Are these politicians battling in intensive care units or what, Leave people to vote alone don’t battle at the polling stations go and battle in your toilets
Mb oomba mu much ch
Ma, chita nimulya kumapolitics, swebo tulanga biyo. Zyakulya tulima biya
MILAMBO
HH RELAX LET DE DIED BARRIER THEMSELVES(FOREIGNERS)
Joseph David
UPND party, is strong & power than pf party.
Nick2
HH chaabe don’t worry guyz
Gilbert k
Carder for jesus
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
P…
evaristo kt
Beat them again this people they don’t know how to vote u wil c how the voting partern will be in their region tefintu.no matter what i can’t vote for them too selfish but for our regions tula fi sovako ths pipo ni kaya.
evaristo kt
We want to c yo populality now ba under five.
mercutio
Its testing time for pf & upnd to reap what they ‘ve sown…we’ll hear what the results will be like soon than sooner…me i donchi know cheacher..!
zeke man
UPND Yes, yes, yes……
fisunge
It’s not about which party is stronger it’s about what the people want mwebantu
Shi K
Wina azalila notubantu tutatu at I want to be a president mwanya .
We are winning 15 /16
Shi K
PF for life 👊
Xavier
Daydreamers keep on dreaming politics while your friends are busy planning for their tomorrow,shame on you.