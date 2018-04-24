Quit The Parentage Nonsense: Pres. Lungu Is Zambian

Is it just me or this looks like the actual NRC for the sitting president and not the hypothetical man we are told died? This is like when we were at school and you are solving a math problem and you know the answer so you start working backwards to derive the working. Petty and a waste of time. Whether the parents are foreigners or not if the man was born on this soil with at least one parent being connected here then he qualified to be president. We are not in 1996 when we needed both parents. Simple.

Oliver Shalala (Facebook)