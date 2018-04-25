PF Outshine Opposition In By-Election

The ruling Patriotic Front has swept majority of the seats in the ward by-elections held Tuesday across the country.

Unofficial results indicate the PF had picked good margins in the Northern and Eastern block.

As well as Ntumbachushi, the PF has bagged Shiwang’andu with preliminary results reading PF 545, UPND 47 and NDC 7.

In Chinsali’s Mikunka Ward, the PF was celebrating a good day after its candidate managed 644, UPND 186, NDC 187, EEP 79 and Rainbow 10 to win the seat.

The ruling party was also in good position in North Western province.

In Mafinga, the PF posted a runaway win after polling PF 858, UPND 194 with the NDC managing 165

In Lealui lower ward of Western province, a close race between the PF and UPND was recorded with 733 going to the former while the

UPND were at 596 at reporting time.

The PF had good leads in Chiweza, Nyimba Constituency and Sinda Wards. The UPND is expected to carry the day in its traditional stronghold of Southern province.

The early results were as follows;

Chiweza Ward [Nyimba]

Mombwe polling station

PF 264

UPND 26

NDC 14

PAC

Utotwe polling station

PF 187

UPND 72

NDC

PAC

Msima polling station

PF 370

UPND 59

NDC 54

PAC 4

Nyakaloko polling station

PF 154

UPND 14

NDC 12

PAC 0

Chiwuyu Ward [Sinda]

Makwesa Polling Station

PF – 181

UPND – 61

Michembo Polling Station

PF – 264

UPND – 126

EDITOR’S NOTE:

These are unofficial numbers shared by credible monitors. The total figures will change to reflective comprehensive totals. The official results will be announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.