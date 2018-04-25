PF Outshine Opposition In By-Election

The ruling Patriotic Front has swept majority of the seats in the ward by-elections held Tuesday across the country.
Unofficial results indicate the PF had picked good margins in the Northern and Eastern block.
As well as Ntumbachushi, the PF has bagged Shiwang’andu with preliminary results reading PF 545, UPND 47 and NDC 7.
In Chinsali’s Mikunka Ward, the PF was celebrating a good day after its candidate managed 644, UPND 186, NDC 187, EEP 79 and Rainbow 10 to win the seat.
The ruling party was also in good position in North Western province.
In Mafinga, the PF posted a runaway win after polling PF 858, UPND 194 with the NDC managing 165
In Lealui lower ward of Western province, a close race between the PF and UPND was recorded with 733 going to the former while the
UPND were at 596 at reporting time.
The PF had good leads in Chiweza, Nyimba Constituency and Sinda Wards. The UPND is expected to carry the day in its traditional stronghold of Southern province.
The early results were as follows;
Chiweza Ward [Nyimba]
Mombwe polling station
PF 264
UPND 26
NDC 14
PAC
Utotwe polling station
PF 187
UPND 72
NDC
PAC
Msima polling station
PF 370
UPND 59
NDC 54
PAC 4
Nyakaloko polling station
PF 154
UPND 14
NDC 12
PAC 0
Chiwuyu Ward [Sinda]
Makwesa Polling Station
PF – 181
UPND – 61
Michembo Polling Station
PF – 264
UPND – 126
EDITOR’S NOTE:
These are unofficial numbers shared by credible monitors. The total figures will change to reflective comprehensive totals. The official results will be announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
55 Comments
suntwe
Gud for pf but ifwe BA pf let’s be careful naaka ka NDC which has started small ka
Kapena Kapena Augustine Prince
Pf
Grandson
This resounding victory was expected! Haters of ecl will never win.
Benson
This is the end of upnd the NDC is taken over from you Guy’s even if it was Presidential election will be the same pf is leading in 2021 will be same people a seen what pf is working many thanks for our president ECL for hard working .
Dundumwezi
Worsted my time reading something unofficial
Agm
Sure PF open eye,NDC are coming hot!
john simutowe
Mutekanye saana mwibensa
BMK
NDC surely has a point to prove.Having been formed so soon and could perform like this, simply shows that CK is a politician to reckon with.
Eusters
Don’t believe in unofficial statements
twikatane.
From these figures, it looks like NDC is a BID. Just like what happened to Rain Bow party. And UPND may lose its grip on Western and NW provinces. 2021 will be very interesting. Wina azalila.
Ignorant
Congrats to the winning team PF
evans mubiana
NDC is on the race to disturbilise the votes for pf mostly, in pf strongholds.upnd is on the good side coz its strongholds is still intact.
Ignorant
Chokonko mwikate……
Jah Chris
Well it’s another sadday fo upnd if you’re not careful wina azalila ba pf pipo are seeing what you are doing let them daydream.
Oscarmwale
Thnx to those who voted for PF
Shi Tasha
Go go pf yuh hv my support. %
Masters
Umuntu ni ECL not freemason
GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE
Ba chagwa ku state ati bwanji my presidwa!
Faka ka smile pamene bemve bokutukwana bamanga makamwa yabo monga jombo yodonsa maningi ma shoeless.
On behalf of ECL ise ba PF tiyeni tibahoye boshusha ati Hoooooooooooooo tiba shishe shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.Iwe ECL this is the exhibitation of 2021 General erection.Just put your heart in place my lungu one.
Grandson
This resounding victory was expected! Haters of ecl will never win.
fisunge
Who ever is going to run presidency on pf ticket make sure you pick kambwili as your running mate for you to surpass upnd kaili apa manje ni Ma strong holds You will see just merge
Ak
Have u see now people? Ati anaba mavote OK wait 2021.
Grandson
This ndc will die natural death! Even when fdd broke away from mmd they had a good following but what happened after people realized they were being cheated? The fainting man can not sustain daily needs of cadres mark my words.
Major 1
Waiting for official announcement
Dickson Mtine
Umuntu ni ECL
COONDE
Any thing acrredited to PF is not genuine! Thieves have used our money again to buy votes from hungry voters.
Shame on you OF and the foreigner Edgar Lungu who is imposing himself on us the Zambian people.
WHO CAN VOTE FOR FAILED PF IN THIS RAVAGED ECONOMY AND WITH A CONFUSED GOVERNMENT? SURERLY NO SANE PERSON CAN DO THAT.
ABASH FAKE AND ARTIFICIAL RESULTS!
Mislovic
Youre just hate give credit were it’s due
Pf is a part with vision take or leave it.ecl is a presindent for every one you like or not.he is also the presind even for hh maybe you dont know, so now you know.
zeke man
PF b careful ask rupiah banda, what happened he use to win all elections at local level now what happened at Presidential level?
zeke man
STOP LAYING TO YOURSELF THAT U ARE DOING GOOD PF…R.I.P
mmmmm
yeee last tym they were wining in thousands this tym its hundreds , where is the other margins?.
Benson
This is only Ward’s not consist winning lts form 1 and your friend is o you have won pf has won
Summer salt
Well done pf, NDC you’re doing well too!
Benson
It’s true my brother NDC has done well come 2026 may be pf can hand over Power to you our son not to upnd.
David
Pabwato
Mazimayumu
That is good of we go
Titus kamasumba
Your last chance
Smart
Well done guys PF just work hard so that you can do it again in 2021
tx
the data is not official
kaoma ballack
pf well done..when God says yes no one can say no 2021. pabwato hard working lungu.abantu tabantasha continue working for people. even southern,north.westrn western tata ba bombele.
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle
Thieves
Shameless
Don’t be misled by these ward seats…. ask Rupiah Banda
Mc Prince Man
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
muba
Violence results
Gabriel
BA PF be careful with my party NDC 2021 ni LESA FYE EkA
hero
Well done guys in PF
Chiko
This should be a reflection of the true results.The first cut is the deepest
sim1
I heard ati hh aka sunny chintombwa is defecting to NDC. Tunfweko news.
PATRICK' MULE
Comment: balekeni balelanda well done pf ifyo mubomba filamoneka
Wamunyima
Most people who support chameleon to be eanten are people who doesn’t work
Paya 1
On behalf of H.E Edgar C. Lungu and the entire PF members we are sayin thanks very much for voting pf my you countinue with the same spirit never loose hope in PF God bless you all
ALBERITY
Well done ala ni pf cane✊👊
FGM
Stop violence! To the extent of using guns ???? Set a good legacy in our multi party politics. Zambia doesn’t deserve such barbaric campaign tactics.
Chomba
Well done ba PF.Please give HH and Imbwili a SIGNAL.
mulase
Batubida ma voti alimwi..kkkkkkk.Imwe ndinwe mungo belewa masiku yonse????Nitulo TWA bwanji utu?NDC “Faka pressure”
mulase
Batubida ma voti alimwi..kkkkkkk.Imwe ndinwe mungo belewa masiku yonse????Nitulo TWA bwanji utu?NDC “Faka pressure”N’gombe ilede..it iz tulu..the cow hz slept!
Augprina
Dundumwezi, Eusters, Major 1, Tx and Mc Prince man be reminded that these results are from credible monitors according to the editor. So as far ad u are concerned