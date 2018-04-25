  1. Home
Politics

PF Outshine Opposition In By-Election

|

The ruling Patriotic Front has swept majority of the seats in the ward by-elections held Tuesday across the country.

Unofficial results indicate the PF had picked good margins in the Northern and Eastern block.

As well as Ntumbachushi, the PF has bagged Shiwang’andu with preliminary results reading PF 545, UPND 47 and NDC 7.

In Chinsali’s Mikunka Ward, the PF was celebrating a good day after its candidate managed 644, UPND 186, NDC 187, EEP 79 and Rainbow 10 to win the seat.

The ruling party was also in good position in North Western province.

In Mafinga, the PF posted a runaway win after polling PF 858, UPND 194 with the NDC managing 165

In Lealui lower ward of Western province, a close race between the PF and UPND was recorded with 733 going to the former while the
UPND were at 596 at reporting time.

The PF had good leads in Chiweza, Nyimba Constituency and Sinda Wards. The UPND is expected to carry the day in its traditional stronghold of Southern province.

The early results were as follows;

Chiweza Ward [Nyimba]

Mombwe polling station
PF 264
UPND 26
NDC 14
PAC
Utotwe polling station
PF 187
UPND 72
NDC
PAC
Msima polling station
PF 370
UPND 59
NDC 54
PAC 4
Nyakaloko polling station
PF 154
UPND 14
NDC 12
PAC 0

Chiwuyu Ward [Sinda]

Makwesa Polling Station

PF – 181
UPND – 61

Michembo Polling Station

PF – 264
UPND – 126

EDITOR’S NOTE:

These are unofficial numbers shared by credible monitors. The total figures will change to reflective comprehensive totals. The official results will be announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

55 Comments

  1. suntwe

    Gud for pf but ifwe BA pf let’s be careful naaka ka NDC which has started small ka

    Reply

  2. Kapena Kapena Augustine Prince

    Pf

    Reply

    • Grandson

      This resounding victory was expected! Haters of ecl will never win.

      Reply

  3. Benson

    This is the end of upnd the NDC is taken over from you Guy’s even if it was Presidential election will be the same pf is leading in 2021 will be same people a seen what pf is working many thanks for our president ECL for hard working .

    Reply

  4. Dundumwezi

    Worsted my time reading something unofficial

    Reply

  5. Agm

    Sure PF open eye,NDC are coming hot!

    Reply

  6. john simutowe

    Mutekanye saana mwibensa

    Reply

  7. BMK

    NDC surely has a point to prove.Having been formed so soon and could perform like this, simply shows that CK is a politician to reckon with.

    Reply

  8. Eusters

    Don’t believe in unofficial statements

    Reply

  9. twikatane.

    From these figures, it looks like NDC is a BID. Just like what happened to Rain Bow party. And UPND may lose its grip on Western and NW provinces. 2021 will be very interesting. Wina azalila.

    Reply

  10. Ignorant

    Congrats to the winning team PF

    Reply

  11. evans mubiana

    NDC is on the race to disturbilise the votes for pf mostly, in pf strongholds.upnd is on the good side coz its strongholds is still intact.

    Reply

  12. Ignorant

    Chokonko mwikate……

    Reply

  13. Jah Chris

    Well it’s another sadday fo upnd if you’re not careful wina azalila ba pf pipo are seeing what you are doing let them daydream.

    Reply

  14. Oscarmwale

    Thnx to those who voted for PF

    Reply

  15. Shi Tasha

    Go go pf yuh hv my support. %

    Reply

  16. Masters

    Umuntu ni ECL not freemason

    Reply

  17. GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE

    Ba chagwa ku state ati bwanji my presidwa!
    Faka ka smile pamene bemve bokutukwana bamanga makamwa yabo monga jombo yodonsa maningi ma shoeless.
    On behalf of ECL ise ba PF tiyeni tibahoye boshusha ati Hoooooooooooooo tiba shishe shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.Iwe ECL this is the exhibitation of 2021 General erection.Just put your heart in place my lungu one.

    Reply

    • Grandson

      This resounding victory was expected! Haters of ecl will never win.

      Reply

      • fisunge

        Who ever is going to run presidency on pf ticket make sure you pick kambwili as your running mate for you to surpass upnd kaili apa manje ni Ma strong holds You will see just merge

        Reply

  18. Ak

    Have u see now people? Ati anaba mavote OK wait 2021.

    Reply

    • Grandson

      This ndc will die natural death! Even when fdd broke away from mmd they had a good following but what happened after people realized they were being cheated? The fainting man can not sustain daily needs of cadres mark my words.

      Reply

  19. Major 1

    Waiting for official announcement

    Reply

  20. Dickson Mtine

    Umuntu ni ECL

    Reply

  21. COONDE

    Any thing acrredited to PF is not genuine! Thieves have used our money again to buy votes from hungry voters.
    Shame on you OF and the foreigner Edgar Lungu who is imposing himself on us the Zambian people.
    WHO CAN VOTE FOR FAILED PF IN THIS RAVAGED ECONOMY AND WITH A CONFUSED GOVERNMENT? SURERLY NO SANE PERSON CAN DO THAT.
    ABASH FAKE AND ARTIFICIAL RESULTS!

    Reply

    • Mislovic

      Youre just hate give credit were it’s due
      Pf is a part with vision take or leave it.ecl is a presindent for every one you like or not.he is also the presind even for hh maybe you dont know, so now you know.

      Reply

  22. zeke man

    PF b careful ask rupiah banda, what happened he use to win all elections at local level now what happened at Presidential level?

    Reply

  23. zeke man

    STOP LAYING TO YOURSELF THAT U ARE DOING GOOD PF…R.I.P

    Reply

  24. mmmmm

    yeee last tym they were wining in thousands this tym its hundreds , where is the other margins?.

    Reply

    • Benson

      This is only Ward’s not consist winning lts form 1 and your friend is o you have won pf has won

      Reply

  25. Summer salt

    Well done pf, NDC you’re doing well too!

    Reply

    • Benson

      It’s true my brother NDC has done well come 2026 may be pf can hand over Power to you our son not to upnd.

      Reply

  26. David

    Pabwato

    Reply

  27. Mazimayumu

    That is good of we go

    Reply

  28. Titus kamasumba

    Your last chance

    Reply

  29. Smart

    Well done guys PF just work hard so that you can do it again in 2021

    Reply

  30. tx

    the data is not official

    Reply

  31. kaoma ballack

    pf well done..when God says yes no one can say no 2021. pabwato hard working lungu.abantu tabantasha continue working for people. even southern,north.westrn western tata ba bombele.

    Reply

  32. Bruno mars the moonshine jungle

    Thieves

    Reply

  33. Shameless

    Don’t be misled by these ward seats…. ask Rupiah Banda

    Reply

  34. Mc Prince Man

    UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

    Reply

  35. muba

    Violence results

    Reply

  36. Gabriel

    BA PF be careful with my party NDC 2021 ni LESA FYE EkA

    Reply

  37. hero

    Well done guys in PF

    Reply

  38. Chiko

    This should be a reflection of the true results.The first cut is the deepest

    Reply

  39. sim1

    I heard ati hh aka sunny chintombwa is defecting to NDC. Tunfweko news.

    Reply

  40. PATRICK' MULE

    Comment: balekeni balelanda well done pf ifyo mubomba filamoneka

    Reply

  41. Wamunyima

    Most people who support chameleon to be eanten are people who doesn’t work

    Reply

  42. Paya 1

    On behalf of H.E Edgar C. Lungu and the entire PF members we are sayin thanks very much for voting pf my you countinue with the same spirit never loose hope in PF God bless you all

    Reply

  43. ALBERITY

    Well done ala ni pf cane✊👊

    Reply

  44. FGM

    Stop violence! To the extent of using guns ???? Set a good legacy in our multi party politics. Zambia doesn’t deserve such barbaric campaign tactics.

    Reply

  45. Chomba

    Well done ba PF.Please give HH and Imbwili a SIGNAL.

    Reply

  46. mulase

    Batubida ma voti alimwi..kkkkkkk.Imwe ndinwe mungo belewa masiku yonse????Nitulo TWA bwanji utu?NDC “Faka pressure”

    Reply

  47. mulase

    Batubida ma voti alimwi..kkkkkkk.Imwe ndinwe mungo belewa masiku yonse????Nitulo TWA bwanji utu?NDC “Faka pressure”N’gombe ilede..it iz tulu..the cow hz slept!

    Reply

  48. Augprina

    Dundumwezi, Eusters, Major 1, Tx and Mc Prince man be reminded that these results are from credible monitors according to the editor. So as far ad u are concerned

    Reply

Leave a Reply