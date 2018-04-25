  1. Home
Headlines

Phillipo Chimbini Will Be Laid To Rest Today

|

Legendary kalindula musician Philipo Chimbini will take place at Chingola Road Cemetery in Kitwe.

Chimbini’s promoter alderman Patrick Tembo confirmed to Radio Icengelo News that the family has announced that burial will be held today.

Chimbini, who was born in 1944, had been battling stroke prior to his death on Sunday at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Some of the popular songs Mr Chimbini produced include Abana Bamucani, Italanta and Emele.

41 Comments

  1. suntwe

    Go well my dear bro,my favourite song you did was the one on roads”lukungu lweka-lweka” after u mentioned RDS like umusebo waku luwingu& mporokoso,we saw govt coming in to construct them! Shallom Shallom Shallom Tata Wesu! Mupumule haende ndate

    Reply

  2. Unchangeable

    What a legendary .may your soul rest in internal peace

    Reply

  3. King john ii

    May almighty God keep you on the right hand side so that we will meet again shikulu, may your soul rest in peace

    Reply

  4. Real man

    Rest in peace

    Reply

  5. Sunday Chisha

    Really you were a musician,rest in peace papa

    Reply

  6. Nanji

    I remember the song CHINSHI TUFWILA FWEBAUME
    Will be greatly missed , go well tata go well you’ve done your part you’ve it.mysrip.

    Reply

  7. chasanga

    Oh sorry sorry

    Reply

  8. john simutowe

    Rest in peace shikulu

    Reply

  9. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)

    RIP

    Reply

  10. Ignorant

    RIP soldier, we salute you

    Reply

  11. SAMUEL KASONGO

    May your soul rest in internal peace

    Reply

  12. XYW

    May his soul rest in peace

    Reply

  13. Armstrong njovwu

    May your soul rest in peace,I salute u father

    Reply

  14. Jah Chris

    After the son

    Reply

  15. Jah Chris

    It

    Reply

  16. Jah Chris

    It’s been true after. The song th

    Reply

  17. Oliver

    Rest in peace

    Reply

  18. fikashala

    good bye chimbini rip

    Reply

  19. Yabvundumuka

    Rest in peace

    Reply

  20. zeke man

    R.I.P father

    Reply

  21. luckson m munthali

    He was a great man will miss him indeed

    Reply

  22. Rickey

    Mhsrip ll miss u

    Reply

  23. sinx

    Go well Mr chimbini , your music will remain in our hearts and I will personary miss you. Rip

    Reply

  24. ZONDA

    Comment May his soul rest in peace

    Reply

  25. Saimbwende 2

    MYSRIEP PAPA

    Reply

  26. Smart

    May God receive you in Jesus name go well

    Reply

  27. Enock

    That’s too bad shikulu may yo Saul rest in PC

    Reply

  28. Fridah

    Rest in peace,your songs will still remain (Abana bakufyalila muchani tabaweme ,meaning Will be answerable to God even to this street children, we are at fault.

    Reply

  29. Francis chiti chisha

    Rest in peace shikulu

    Reply

  30. Gabriel

    may his Saul rest in Christ’s peace

    Reply

  31. Reuben sb

    rest in peace

    Reply

  32. JC SIKAZWE

    Sorry ba shikulu chabipa sana mulale bweno tata

    Emele umwana wamubemba Emele…….. ?.

    Reply

  33. Kay2 Pack M

    May your soul rest in peace shikulu,, go well.

    Reply

  34. Paya 1

    MHSRIP you shall 4ever b remembered your songs will 4 ever stay in our heart

    Reply

  35. monica mulenga

    May his soul rest in peace.

    Reply

  36. Maxiwena Maxinal

    R. I. P

    Reply

  37. FGM

    We shall spiritually always be with you especially that your songs are still in our homes and pubs.

    Reply

  38. Musalakata

    Great musician we have lost! The songs by Chimbini were great. I loved you Chimbini though I never saw you in person.

    Reply

  39. Augprina

    Too bad bashikulu, u have indeed left a legacy to us young ones to always respect our traditions. Go well until we meet again!!

    Reply

  40. Royson syams

    Rip

    Reply

  41. Chipango Sondashi

    May your soul rest in internal peace..

    Reply

