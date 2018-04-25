Phillipo Chimbini Will Be Laid To Rest Today

Legendary kalindula musician Philipo Chimbini will take place at Chingola Road Cemetery in Kitwe.
Chimbini’s promoter alderman Patrick Tembo confirmed to Radio Icengelo News that the family has announced that burial will be held today.
Chimbini, who was born in 1944, had been battling stroke prior to his death on Sunday at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.
Some of the popular songs Mr Chimbini produced include Abana Bamucani, Italanta and Emele.
41 Comments
suntwe
Go well my dear bro,my favourite song you did was the one on roads”lukungu lweka-lweka” after u mentioned RDS like umusebo waku luwingu& mporokoso,we saw govt coming in to construct them! Shallom Shallom Shallom Tata Wesu! Mupumule haende ndate
Unchangeable
What a legendary .may your soul rest in internal peace
King john ii
May almighty God keep you on the right hand side so that we will meet again shikulu, may your soul rest in peace
Real man
Rest in peace
Sunday Chisha
Really you were a musician,rest in peace papa
Nanji
I remember the song CHINSHI TUFWILA FWEBAUME
Will be greatly missed , go well tata go well you’ve done your part you’ve it.mysrip.
chasanga
Oh sorry sorry
john simutowe
Rest in peace shikulu
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya(GBM)
RIP
Ignorant
RIP soldier, we salute you
SAMUEL KASONGO
May your soul rest in internal peace
XYW
May his soul rest in peace
Armstrong njovwu
May your soul rest in peace,I salute u father
Jah Chris
After the son
Jah Chris
It
Jah Chris
It’s been true after. The song th
Oliver
Rest in peace
fikashala
good bye chimbini rip
Yabvundumuka
Rest in peace
zeke man
R.I.P father
luckson m munthali
He was a great man will miss him indeed
Rickey
Mhsrip ll miss u
sinx
Go well Mr chimbini , your music will remain in our hearts and I will personary miss you. Rip
ZONDA
Comment May his soul rest in peace
Saimbwende 2
MYSRIEP PAPA
Smart
May God receive you in Jesus name go well
Enock
That’s too bad shikulu may yo Saul rest in PC
Fridah
Rest in peace,your songs will still remain (Abana bakufyalila muchani tabaweme ,meaning Will be answerable to God even to this street children, we are at fault.
Francis chiti chisha
Rest in peace shikulu
Gabriel
may his Saul rest in Christ’s peace
Reuben sb
rest in peace
JC SIKAZWE
Sorry ba shikulu chabipa sana mulale bweno tata
Emele umwana wamubemba Emele…….. ?.
Kay2 Pack M
May your soul rest in peace shikulu,, go well.
Paya 1
MHSRIP you shall 4ever b remembered your songs will 4 ever stay in our heart
monica mulenga
May his soul rest in peace.
Maxiwena Maxinal
R. I. P
FGM
We shall spiritually always be with you especially that your songs are still in our homes and pubs.
Musalakata
Great musician we have lost! The songs by Chimbini were great. I loved you Chimbini though I never saw you in person.
Augprina
Too bad bashikulu, u have indeed left a legacy to us young ones to always respect our traditions. Go well until we meet again!!
Royson syams
Rip
Chipango Sondashi
May your soul rest in internal peace..