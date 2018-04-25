Phillipo Chimbini Will Be Laid To Rest Today

Legendary kalindula musician Philipo Chimbini will take place at Chingola Road Cemetery in Kitwe.

Chimbini’s promoter alderman Patrick Tembo confirmed to Radio Icengelo News that the family has announced that burial will be held today.

Chimbini, who was born in 1944, had been battling stroke prior to his death on Sunday at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Some of the popular songs Mr Chimbini produced include Abana Bamucani, Italanta and Emele.