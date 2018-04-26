ACC Arrests Kambwili’s Son

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has continued digging into the Chishimba Kambwili business empire with his son Mwamba arrested for allegedly being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Law enforcement agencies are hot on Kambwili’s heels with several cases being probed.

Kambwili’s son Mwamba has been charged with two counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mwamba was in the company of his father when he appeared at court and has since been released on police bond.

Kambwili has fallen out with the ruling Patriotic Front after he was fired in November 2016 by President Edgar Lungu.