ACC Arrests Kambwili’s Son

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has continued digging into the Chishimba Kambwili business empire with his son Mwamba arrested for allegedly being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Law enforcement agencies are hot on Kambwili’s heels with several cases being probed.
Kambwili’s son Mwamba has been charged with two counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Mwamba was in the company of his father when he appeared at court and has since been released on police bond.
Kambwili has fallen out with the ruling Patriotic Front after he was fired in November 2016 by President Edgar Lungu.
Mbulwe
Let all those have stolen be accountable.
Simoonga Joe
Bt zoona PA zed
Agm
ACC go door by door not ba Kambwili beka !
patson Kachusha
Please leave CK alone
zeke man
Acc you are also corrupt
Hanizy
These guys the are saying the want to work for Zambians niwa kawalala wama Zambian very foolish these guys.
chanda
Acc u now disappointing Zambian people why ar u just hot on one person while others ar not why???
the more u are arresting ck the more famous you make him
kay~2
awe yalikosa pa zed.
aj
OK ZOONA FILETITIKA PA ZED
Abraham Masauso
Awe! Please Leave his son alone.
Joseph David
Some ARVS, has made LUNGU to madness, leave CK dumb.
matako 4
mutobe libwe, nyamula mwala umu shombe!
Uncle Lemo
Next Time Its Youl
KADYANKAZI
Kamata Ena….Baza gwiliwa.
ERNEST CHISANGA
Why ist that when someone leaves government that’s when you gain the courage to start investigating them.Zambians we are very dorsal. Foolish Acc.bafikala
shaka
The Bible says”pray for those who persecute you.
big fish
Only a fool can cerebrate foolish happenings.
Jms
Let education come thats when illiteracy can finish
GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE
Let the law take its course.
tizy
Acc z it only back ck who z to prob .just becoz his out of de party shuwa?? Zeds traditional heritage of probing once sme1 z out of power instead during power term then acc that show u arnt independent bt directd by some pipo…