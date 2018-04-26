  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. ACC Arrests Kambwili’s Son
Headlines

ACC Arrests Kambwili’s Son

|

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has continued digging into the Chishimba Kambwili business empire with his son Mwamba arrested for allegedly being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Law enforcement agencies are hot on Kambwili’s heels with several cases being probed.

Kambwili’s son Mwamba has been charged with two counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Mwamba was in the company of his father when he appeared at court and has since been released on police bond.

Kambwili has fallen out with the ruling Patriotic Front after he was fired in November 2016 by President Edgar Lungu.

21 Comments

  1. Mbulwe

    Let all those have stolen be accountable.

    Reply

  2. Simoonga Joe

    Bt zoona PA zed

    Reply

  3. Agm

    ACC go door by door not ba Kambwili beka !

    Reply

  4. patson Kachusha

    Please leave CK alone

    Reply

  5. zeke man

    Acc you are also corrupt

    Reply

  6. Hanizy

    These guys the are saying the want to work for Zambians niwa kawalala wama Zambian very foolish these guys.

    Reply

  7. chanda

    Acc u now disappointing Zambian people why ar u just hot on one person while others ar not why???

    Reply

  8. leave a reply

    the more u are arresting ck the more famous you make him

    Reply

  9. kay~2

    awe yalikosa pa zed.

    Reply

  10. aj

    OK ZOONA FILETITIKA PA ZED

    Reply

  11. Abraham Masauso

    Awe! Please Leave his son alone.

    Reply

  12. Joseph David

    Some ARVS, has made LUNGU to madness, leave CK dumb.

    Reply

  13. matako 4

    mutobe libwe, nyamula mwala umu shombe!

    Reply

  14. Uncle Lemo

    Next Time Its Youl

    Reply

  15. KADYANKAZI

    Kamata Ena….Baza gwiliwa.

    Reply

  16. ERNEST CHISANGA

    Why ist that when someone leaves government that’s when you gain the courage to start investigating them.Zambians we are very dorsal. Foolish Acc.bafikala

    Reply

  17. shaka

    The Bible says”pray for those who persecute you.

    Reply

  18. big fish

    Only a fool can cerebrate foolish happenings.

    Reply

  19. Jms

    Let education come thats when illiteracy can finish

    Reply

  20. GENIOUS SOGOLA JERE

    Let the law take its course.

    Reply

  21. tizy

    Acc z it only back ck who z to prob .just becoz his out of de party shuwa?? Zeds traditional heritage of probing once sme1 z out of power instead during power term then acc that show u arnt independent bt directd by some pipo…

    Reply

Leave a Reply