Jere Proposes Toss for Kasempa Election Tie

Former State House press aide turned lawyer Dickson Jere has offered a solution to the rare tie in votes in the Kasempa ward by-election.

The Patriotic Front and UPND have recorded a tie of 209 votes each with the returning officer seeking a solution from the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Jere who now breaks bread as a lawyer says that the tie may have been broken by a toss of a coin.

The PF has recorded a resounding victory in the recent round of local government elections where they have won 13 of 16 wards.

Below is Jere’s suggested tie breaker:

Vote by Lot!

By Dickson Jere

In the just ended local government by-elections in Kasempa, PF and UPND candidates got 209 votes each. So there is a tie and the Returning Officer didn’t know what to do and now wants to consult the Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ).

The 2016 Elections Act is quiet on this issue. However, the old law – the Local Government Elections Regulations of 1994 – provided for a recount and if the tie is not broken, then you go for a toss of a coin! Yes you do a Lot!

Section 53(2) read:

“If there is again equality of votes as a result of the recount, the Returning Officer shall forthwith decide between those two candidates by a LOT in such a manner as the Commissioner may determine and shall proceed as if the candidate on whom the LOT falls has received an additional vote”.

It is interesting to see how this tie will be broken. In most jurisdictions, they provide for the tossing of a coin to determine the winner. Yes, may sound unserious, but it has been used effectively in most countries!