PF Members In Opposition Strongholds Are Sell-Outs – Dr. Chanda

Bwana Mkumbwa Member of Parliament Dr Jonas Chanda has accused some PF members in opposition strongholds for lack of loyalty in the just held local government by elections.
Dr Chanda said some of the results received in some areas especially in opposition strongholds do not reflect the number of officials on the structures.
He has charged that some Patriotic Front Officials are working with the UPND and did not vote for the PF candidates.
“A ward has 24 officials, and each branch has 24 officials. If there are 40 branches = 984 votes minimum, not even counting officials at section levels. That explains the votes UPND gets in PF strongholds because their structures vote for them,” Dr Chanda said.
He said there is need to have structures at lower organs effective and made them be patriotic to the party.
“Just shows all PF structures in this ward are working for UPND or did not vote. There’s need to be restructured. It’s a case of betrayers, Sell-Outs, traitors we see you,” he added.
The PF got an embarrassing three votes compared to over 9,000 by UPND in Mwanza ward, Monze in Southern Province.
20 Comments
Herbert Nduulwa
Let them choose who they want,One think Mr honourable you should remember is that these people have got eyes to see what is happening in pf & they are not happy at all that’s why they decided to change a team .UPND izula bayangana & good morning too you all upnd supporters.
John Chinena
Where are the 9000 vs 3 coming from? Offal ECZ RESULTS show; 1’546 for UPND, 206 for Rainbow Party and 109 for OF.
Al kaida
Sellouts we see them clear signal , Dudumwezis,they don’t appreciate ,if it was the Pf which got those results they were going to talk of petition, Zambia is bigger than southern Province & its high time some stupid Zambians who are out of southern Province to wakeup & treat these tribalists the same they do during voting , its unfortunate for some pipo who are not Tonga’s the way they honey moon with this tribal party.wake up
EK
I have been to Southern Province. Yes the majority of the people there are Tonga. But i have also seen a lot of people who are not tonga (Ngonis, Bembas, Luvales etc, probably in a few thousands. So those saying “it’s tribalism” should think Critically because we are just promoting hate in the against tribes. If you get three votes in an election result, don’t think it’s always tribal. “Do we only have tongas in S/Provice?” Let’s stop it.
Ignorant
Tribalists, we cant entrust you with the duty of running this country otherwise even their cows will be put first before any other non HH zambian
Lyayo
I agree with you these are tribalist
derock
Upnd or pf i cnt vote for u to much tribolism, this cn lead to segrigation in our country, the politics in zambia hv now been base on tribes.
Bamuna
Mwanza ward in Monze is the new Dudumwezi! Let’s keep watching. Mulimbe a UPND.
RAYMOND MUKONDE
UPND AS A FACT WON FAIR AND EFFECIENTLY PLANNED. CONGRATULATIONS
Xavier
You fool they know what is happening there. Let them do what is best for them iwe cimbwi.
Ackford Phiri
P F Do’nt Worry This,s Dundumwezi Upnd Kulibe Kumene bayenda
Hammer
9000 for UPND and 3 for PF in Mwanza ward, whereby in all other wards where by elections were held the maximum of total voters was less than 2000! Interesting numbers here! What is going on??
Hard man
The pattern of voting will never change in this country and do so solutions must be found to make Zambia a safe place to live. For others political power will be used to fix other tribes and privatisation will be given centre stage to again steal from the people of Zambia. We see you, we hear you sale outs . Time is up to wake up to the realities of our tmes…
HHSMALL
9000 in one ward. Highly populated ai
HHSMALL
ECZ Should publish number of voters in all wards and constituencies. 9000 people is suspicious. What in more in a constituency?
Lyayo
This is the wake-up for other provinces ukubako about tribal when voting.Iciila ca nsaka umo aleta (ecibemba)
Joseph David
the voting system, its reflects, the tribalism both UPND & PF, so don’t open your ass hole.
Thomas
Comment in every election there must be a winner and when your party lose, we should only admit,people are now seeing what is happening in this country.
shaka
PF, stop complaining. When you arewinning, there is no complaint. Just work hard .Infact stop perpetrating tribalism. You are tribalists
real
The article on Mail&Guardian says HH has continued to tell the international community about Zambia’s domestic issue.
Question: does the international community vote during elections in Zambia?
Question: if by any impossible chance HH becomes president in 2031, will he b president of the international community?
HH is embarring himself. People in the outside world r intelligent. Go in Zambia’s rural areas and campaign and sale your party manifesto, perhaps u can later win an election.
Be patriotic to your own country. Leave south Africans alone. They have their riots to take care of. Don’t add to their trouble.